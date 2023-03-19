News you can trust since 1890
Leeds bus diversions: All major route changes and cancellations facing services this week

Numerous bus diversions and roadworks are set to remain in place across the city this week.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 19th Mar 2023, 18:55 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 19th Mar 2023, 18:55 GMT

Roadworks has closed three roads in the city, causing services to divert and passengers on those routes are advised to leave longer for their journeys.

It comes as First Bus announced a number of changes to its timetables last month and services have also been suspended on some Wharfedale routes.

Pudsey Road is set to remain closed for resurfacing works this week. The route is due to remain shut until Monday, March 27 between 9.30am and 3.30pm on weekdays. Services 4 & 4F will divert via Butt Lane and Ring Road. Service 15 will divert via Henconner Lane.

Roadworks has closed three roads in the city, causing services to divert. Picture: Bruce Rollinson
Meanwhile Bridge Street in Morley has closed for emergency Yorkshire Water repair works. The closure at the junction with Britannia Street will see the 52 service via the High Street.

Aberford Road also remains closed with services unable to pass for safety reasons. Service 446, 175 and 174m will divert via Lime Pit Lane, Mount Road, Castle Gate, omitting Moore House and Bottomboat.

In a welcome boost to city services Station Road in Horsforth is set to reopen from Wednesday following resurfacing work.

Roadworks

Services 174, 175 & 446: Aberford Road remains closed with services unable to pass for safety reasons.

Services 4, 4F & 15: Pudsey Road is set to remain closed for resurfacing works this week.

Service 50A: Station Road, Horsforth is set to reopen from Wednesday following resurfacing work.

Service 52: Bridge Street in Morley has closed for emergency Yorkshire Water repair works.

