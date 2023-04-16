Ninelands Lane, Garforth is to reopen this week after the completion of essential works carried out by the Northern Gas Networks.

The ageing metal pipework on the key east Leeds route was being replaced by new, more durable plastic pipes, to ensure a safe and reliable supply of gas to customers, with the route closed since April 10 as a result.

The A660 Otley Road, Weetwood is also set to reopen from tomorrow after the completion of resurfacing works. Services 6, 8 and X84 will now return to their normal route.

Ninelands Lane, Garforth is to reopen this week after the completion of essential works. Picture: James Hardisty

The 10 mile long route which serves as part of the A660 connecting Leeds city centre to Headingley and has been closed throughout the weekend as work was carried out.

Elsewhere King Street, Drighlington has closed due to roadworks with the 425 service diverting via Drighlington Moor.

Service 15 towards Leeds only is diverting via the Ring Road and Tong Road this week due to roadworks on Butt Lane, Farnley.

Passengers continue to get used to the recent changes to the First Bus network. Changes to many key routes came as part of a package of alterations, including the withdrawal of services and frequency reductions on underused routes.

Roadworks

Service 425: Diverted via Drighlington Moor due to roadworks on King Street.

Service 42: Dib Lane, Oakwood closed due to roadworks until Tuesday, April 18.