Buses serving the Guiseley area of Leeds are set to face disruption next weekend. The Town Gate & the Green stretch of Guiseley will be closed due to an event next Sunday (May 7) from 10am to 8pm.

Services 27 and 34 will divert via Kirk Lane and A65 to Guiseley as a result while service A3 will divert via A65 Otley Road to White Cross Roundabout, then back down A65 Otley Road and back to route at Leeds Road.

Harrogate Road, Rawdon will also be closed due to an event from 6am to 2pm on Saturday (May 6). Services 34 & A1 will divert via New Road Side (A65) and Green Lane.

Buses serving the Guiseley area of Leeds are set to face disruption next weekend. Picture: James Hardisty

Leeds City Council excavation works in the carriageway will see Butt Lane, Farnley remain closed between A6110 Ring Road and Tong Road between 9.30am and 3pm. This is set to remain in place until Friday, May 5 with the 15 service diverting via Ring Road, Tong Road, Butt Lane in both directions.

Bus users will be boosted however by the 19 service returning to its normal route having previously omitted the Temple Gate Estate in both directions due to roadworks.

Roadworks

Services 27, 34 & A3: Town Gate & The Green, Guiseley closed due to an event next Sunday (May 7) from 10am to 8pm.

Services 34 & A1: Harrogate Road, Rawdon closed due to an event from 6am to 2pm on Saturday (May 6).