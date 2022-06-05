But there is further disruption expected, as all Arriva buses will be cancelled from Monday as drivers go on strike.

Here's everything you need to know.

Platinum jubilee reopening

A number of streets are set to reopen tomorrow (Monday, June 6) following temporary closures.

The roads had been closed as family, friends and neighbours gathered to raise a glass to Her Majesty's 70 years on the British throne.

As many as 18 different city services had been diverted as a result of the celebrations.

Call Lane, Bagley Lane, Gildersome Town Street and Guiseley, Town Gate will all now reopen.

Elsewhere Bruntcliffe Lane, Morley will reopen following Yorkshire Water works while Harper Street in Leeds City Centre is also set to reopen.

Arriva bus strike

There will be no Arriva buses running across Leeds and Yorkshire from Monday as bus drivers go on strike.

Indefinite strike action will begin at 2am, involving bus drivers and engineers based at depots in Castleford, Dewsbury, Heckmondwike, Selby and Wakefield.

The strikes will cause significant disruption, with no bus services across the region until the industrial action ends.

The action is taking place due to a dispute over pay.

Arriva will be unable to operate bus services across Leeds, Wakefield, Dewsbury, Castleford, Pontefract, Heckmondwike, Cleckheaton, Bradford, Ossett, Batley, Morley, Rothwell, South Elmsall, Hemsworth, Huddersfield, Halifax, Doncaster, Selby, York and Goole during the industrial action.

Roadworks

Services 2, 3, 3A, 12, 13, 13A, 51 and 52: Call Lane closed Friday and Saturday nights from 7pm to 5am each evening.

Services 3, 13 and 13A: Lidgett Lane, Gledhow closed due to resurfacing works on Saturday, June 11 7am to 6pm.

Services 13 and 13A: Gledhow Lane closed due to resurfacing works on Saturday, June 11 7am to 6pm.