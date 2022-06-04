Harehills crash: Woman killed after being hit by a car while crossing Ashley Road in Leeds

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal road traffic collision on Ashley Road, Leeds.

By Alex Grant
Saturday, 4th June 2022, 1:45 pm
Updated Saturday, 4th June 2022, 1:47 pm

Officers were called a little after midnight (June 4) to reports that a white Toyota Auris had been in collision with a pedestrian.

The Toyota Auris was travelling in the direction of Stanley Road when it was in collision with the pedestrian who was on the zebra crossing at the time.

The pedestrian a 47-year-old woman was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead a short while later.

The driver of the Toyota Auris remained at the scene to help police with their enquiries.

Officers are keen to speak to two witnesses who were in a dark coloured car that had stopped at the Zebra crossing at the time of the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the moments leading up to it or anyone who has any dashcam footage are asked to contact police via the live chat options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting log 35 of June 4.