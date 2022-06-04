Officers were called a little after midnight (June 4) to reports that a white Toyota Auris had been in collision with a pedestrian.

The Toyota Auris was travelling in the direction of Stanley Road when it was in collision with the pedestrian who was on the zebra crossing at the time.

The pedestrian a 47-year-old woman was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead a short while later.

The driver of the Toyota Auris remained at the scene to help police with their enquiries.

Officers are keen to speak to two witnesses who were in a dark coloured car that had stopped at the Zebra crossing at the time of the incident.