Platinum jubilee disruption

Call Lane will also close for jubilee events from 8pm on Thursday, June 2 to 6am on Monday, June 6. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Bagley Lane, Farsley will be closed due to jubilee events on Friday, June 3 12pm to 6pm.

Gildersome, Town Street will be closed for similar event next Sunday (June 5) 12pm to 4pm while Guiseley, Town Gate will be closed 10am to 8pm.

Commercial Street in Rothwell will also close for the jubilee next Saturday (June 4) from 6am till 10pm.

Elsewhere Bruntcliffe Lane, Morley will be closed due to Yorkshire Water works and Harper Street in the city centre will also close.

Roadworks

Services 9, 9A, 55C, 65, 116, 118, 118A, 200, 201, 201A, 202 and 203: Works continue at the White Rose Centre Bus Station.

Services 4, 4F, 5A, 11A ,14, 16, 19, 19A, 40, 74, 163, 166, 444 and 446: Harper Street, Leeds City Centre closed due to roadworks on Monday, May 30 from 9pm.

Services 2, 3, 3A, 12, 13, 13A, 51 and 52: Call Lane closed due to jubilee events from 8pm on Thursday, June 2 to 6am on Monday, June 6.

Services 9, 9A, 16, 16A and 508: Bagley Lane, Farsley closed due to jubilee events on Friday, June 3. 12pm to 6pm.

Services: 229 and 425A: Gildersome, Town Street closed due to jubilee events next Sunday (June 5). 12pm to 4pm.

Services 27, 34 and A3: Guiseley, Town Gate closed due to jubilee events next Sunday (June 5). 10am to 8pm.

Service 444: Chapel Street closed for roadworks from Saturday, May 28 to Sunday, June 5.