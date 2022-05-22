Leeds bus disruption: Regent Street reopens following roadworks in host of city changes

It's among a host of changes. Here's everything you need to know.

Regent Street reopens

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Regent Street is set to reopen this week following a week long closure. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Regent Street is set to reopen this week following a week long closure.

The road has been shut in the evenings since last Monday.

The reopening is set to be a welcome boost to Leeds's bus services as a host of fresh changes are due to come in effect.

Westgate is due to close overnight on Monday as essential bridge works are carried out.

Elsewhere Cross Gates Road and Church Road in Horsforth are set to reopen following brief closures.

Roadworks

Services 9, 9A, 55C, 65, 116, 118, 118A, 200, 201, 201A, 202 and 203: Works continue at the White Rose Centre Bus Station.

Services 14, 15, 72: Westgate A58 closed for bridge works overnight from 8pm Monday 23 to 5am Tuesday, May 24.