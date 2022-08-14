Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elsewhere the M621 motorway remains closed for 12 straight nights this month as major roadworks get underway.

Here’s everything you need to know.

A dozen city bus services are set to face diversions this week with North Street in Leeds city centre shut for emergency works. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

North Street closed

A dozen city bus services are set to face diversions this week with North Street in Leeds city centre shut for emergency works.

The closure is as the result of a burst water main with services diverting via Regent street and Byron street.

Buses from Sheepscar Junction going into Leeds City Centre will divert via Sheepscar Street South, Regent Street and Byron Street back towards North Street.

The length of the closure is not yet known at this time.

Elsewhere the M621 will remain closed in evenings this week as National Highways carries out a series of major improvement works to key junctions and slip roads.

Improvements to the carriageway promise to ease congestion, increase capacity and enhance safety.

The busy stretch of road will be closed overnight between junctions 1 and 7 until next Sunday (August 21).

Roadworks

Services 1, 1B, 4, 4F, 5, 5A, 7, 7A, 7S, 14, 16, 16A, 19, 19A, 874, 875, A1, PR3: Bus Services using Bishopgate Street, New Station Street and Boar Lane are changing.

Services 30, 61, 61A, 81, 81A, 113, 341, 354, 355, 374, 375, 377 and 378: CT Plus Yorkshire have ceased operations.

Services 2, 3, 3A, 7, 7A, 7S, 12, 13, 13A, 48, X98 and X99: North Street is closed towards Leeds city centre due to a burst water main.

Services 46, 47, 47A, 118, 118A and 118S: Middleton Lane closed due to Yorkshire Water works until Friday, August 19.

Services 2, 3, 3A, 12, 13, 13A, 51 and 52: Call Lane closed Friday and Saturday nights from 7pm to 5am each evening.

Services 6, 31 and 940: Cookridge Lane closed for roadworks from Thursday, August 18 to Friday, September 2.

Services 51 and 52: M621 Motorway in Holbeck will be affected by roadworks from Thursday 11 to Sunday, August 21.