Here’s everything you need to know.

Neville Street reopens:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neville Street near Leeds station has reopened this week in a timely boost to city services. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Neville Street near Leeds station has reopened this week in a timely boost to city services.

The busy road faced a week long closure to inbound traffic as urgent roadworks were carried out.

The reopening will allow a dozen city services to return to their normal routes.

Elsewhere Call Lane is set to remain closed to traffic as works continue to take place while Stonegate Road in Moortown will reopen following utility works.

Residents in Pudsey are braced for mass delays this week as the busy Richardshaw Lane is set for a 10 day closure.

Yorkshire Water say repair work will be carried out during the school holidays, starting on Monday, August 1, and are expected to last ten days.

Bus services using Bishopgate Street, New Station Street and Boar Lane also continue to face delays this week.

Major improvements to the main entrance at Leeds station are underway, which will see changes to New Station Street and Bishopgate Street.

Roadworks:

Services 1, 1B, 4, 4F, 5, 5A, 7, 7A, 7S, 14, 16, 16A, 19, 19A, 874, 875, A1, PR3: Bus Services using Bishopgate Street, New Station Street and Boar Lane are changing.

Services 2, 3, 3A, 12, 13, 13A, 51 and 52: Call Lane closed Friday and Saturday nights from 7pm to 5am each evening.