Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s everything you need to know.

Leeds Festival

Leeds Festival is finally here, and over the bank holiday weekend hundreds of bands will take on Bramham Park with acts from Arctic Monkeys to Megan Thee Stallion topping the roster.

Dozens of bus services are facing delays in the early part of this week. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the event due to wrap up tomorrow a number of road closures are in place to help manage the outflux of cars and coaches.

Both the 7 Wetherby/Harrogate and 174 bus services are likely to be affected by traffic congestion.

Meanwhile the 840 and 843 will divert between Cross Gates and Bramham Crossroads.

Leeds West Indian Carnival

The carnival is one of the longest running West Indian carnivals in Europe, having been going since 1967.

It is due to run until Tuesday (August 30) with a big parade to be held on Monday.

The 2, 3, 3A, 12, 13, 13A, 36 48, 49, 50, 50A, 91 and X99 services will all be diverted.

Roadworks

Services 1, 1B, 4, 4F, 5, 5A, 7, 7A, 7S, 14, 16, 16A, 19, 19A, 874, 875, A1 & PR3: Bus Services using Bishopgate Street, New Station Street and Boar Lane are changing.

Services 2, 3, 3A, 12, 13, 13A, 36 48, 49, 50, 50A. 91 & X99: Diversions due to Leeds West Indian Carnival until to 6.30am Tuesday.

Services 2, 3, 3A, 12, 13, 13A, 51 & 52: Call Lane closed Friday and Saturday nights from 7pm to 5am each evening.