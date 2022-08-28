Leeds bus disruption: Dozens of services facing delays as festival wraps up and West Indian Carnival gets underway
Dozens of bus services are facing delays in the early part of this week with Leeds Festival and the West Indian Carnival forcing diversions.
Here’s everything you need to know.
Leeds Festival
Leeds Festival is finally here, and over the bank holiday weekend hundreds of bands will take on Bramham Park with acts from Arctic Monkeys to Megan Thee Stallion topping the roster.
Most Popular
-
1
Leeds Festival arrests after onstage incident during Bad Boy Chiller Crew Set
-
2
Leeds Festival 2022: Police release update on arrests after onstage incident during Bad Boy Chiller Crew set
-
3
Male seriously injured in Leeds gang fight
-
4
'Serious' late-night Leeds assault leaves woman badly injured
-
5
Police guard cordon outside Cosmopolitan Hotel in Leeds following an incident
With the event due to wrap up tomorrow a number of road closures are in place to help manage the outflux of cars and coaches.
Read More
Both the 7 Wetherby/Harrogate and 174 bus services are likely to be affected by traffic congestion.
Meanwhile the 840 and 843 will divert between Cross Gates and Bramham Crossroads.
Leeds West Indian Carnival
The carnival is one of the longest running West Indian carnivals in Europe, having been going since 1967.
It is due to run until Tuesday (August 30) with a big parade to be held on Monday.
The 2, 3, 3A, 12, 13, 13A, 36 48, 49, 50, 50A, 91 and X99 services will all be diverted.
Roadworks
Services 1, 1B, 4, 4F, 5, 5A, 7, 7A, 7S, 14, 16, 16A, 19, 19A, 874, 875, A1 & PR3: Bus Services using Bishopgate Street, New Station Street and Boar Lane are changing.
Services 2, 3, 3A, 12, 13, 13A, 36 48, 49, 50, 50A. 91 & X99: Diversions due to Leeds West Indian Carnival until to 6.30am Tuesday.
Services 2, 3, 3A, 12, 13, 13A, 51 & 52: Call Lane closed Friday and Saturday nights from 7pm to 5am each evening.
Services 7(The), 174, 840, 843 & X28 Shuttle: Diverted due to Leeds Festival.