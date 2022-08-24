Elderly Leeds widow left 'terrified' after being dumped two miles from destination without any apology from bus driver

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christine Bairstow, 76, was travelling with her daughter-in-law to visit her husband’s grave.

On the morning of her visit Christine phoned First Bus to request the services/times that pass Otley Cemetery.

Christine Bairstow, 76, was travelling with her daughter-in-law to visit her husband’s grave. Picture: Bruce Rollinson/Google

After being told it was the 85 service, which only ran three times on a Saturday, Christine headed for the bus station to catch the 1.45pm bus.

“I was told the 85 service didn’t run past the cemetery but ran into Otley and as such would drop us off real close,” Christine told the YEP.

"The bus was late but once we were on it I thought, ‘well at least we’ll get there’ but then the bus stopped in the middle of nowhere and the driver said we couldn't go any further as he had stopped going into Otley.”

The pair were left with a near three mile walk to get to the cemetery carrying plants and gardening tools.

Christine lost her husband Neville to cancer 13 years ago in July.

"I was terrified – we got off the bus and it was just countryside. I am 76 and I suffer from anxiety, if my daughter-in-law hadn't have been with me I don't know what I'd have done as I was starting to panic,”

"I didn’t know where to go or where I was. I was frightened. Usually when a bus is only going so far a driver will say in advance but he said nothing until that stop in the wilderness.”

A spokesperson for First Leeds said:

“We are concerned to learn of the experience this customer had when travelling with us. Our 85 service does not serve Otley and encourage Christine to contact our customer services team by phone or online with details of the day and time she used the bus, as this will help us to investigate.