Here's everything you need to know.

Call Lane remains shut

Call Lane will remain closed for roadworks this week. Picture: Steve Riding.

Call Lane will remain closed for roadworks this week.

The popular street has faced numerous on and off again closures this year as roadworks continue.

Services will divert New Market Street, Boar Lane, Mill Hill, Neville Street and Great Wilson Street.

Services will use stop Southbank F at Asda House instead of the stops on Meadow Lane.

Elsewhere Neville Street at the heart of Leeds city centre has reopened.

Services 1, 1B, 74, 116, 118, 118A, 118S, 200, 201, 201A, 202, 203, X17 and X80 will return to their normal routes.

The street is set to face a new closure later this month on July 25, however with road improvement works set to continue.

Roadworks

Services 2, 3, 3A, 12, 13, 13A, 51 and 52: Call Lane closed Friday and Saturday nights. 7pm to 5am.

Services 11A and 64: Leeds Road, Scholes closed due to roadworks from Monday, July 4 to Thursday, July 27. 7pm to 6am.

Services 42 and X99: Regent Street, Leeds closed due to roadworks from Monday to Saturdays evenings. 8am to 5.30am.