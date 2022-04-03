Leeds bus disruption: Armley Gyratory to close this week with major travel disruption expected

The closure is among a host of changes. Here's everything you need to know.

Armley gyratory closes

Planned diversions could see over 30 minutes and 15 miles added to journey times. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Armley gyratory is set to close to all traffic next weekend.

They will be in place from 8pm on Friday, April 8 until 5:30am on Monday, April 11, when the junction will be 'fully closed to vehicles'.

Elsewhere Sandleas Way in Crossgates is set to close overnight on Monday (April 4) to allow for repair works.

Potternewton Lane in Meanwood is also set to close on Monday for a period of three weeks.

King Lane in Moortown is also due to face temporary closure while Smithy Lane in Tingley will close for a further fortnight.

Services 4, 4F, 15, 16, 16A, 42, 72, 86, 87, X6: Armley Gyratory closed for roadworks from 8pm on Friday, April 8 until 5:30am on Monday, April 11.

Services 4, 4F, 16, 16A and 64(First): Corn Exchange stop G on New York Street has been suspended. Temporary stop in place opposite the Leeds Markets Post Office.

Services 14, 16, 16A and 49: Works continue at Bramley bus station until further notice. Some services will use temporary stops on Lower Town Street during these works.

Services 74, 86: Middleton Road, Belle Isle closed for resurfacing works from Monday, March 28 to Friday, April 8. 9.30am to 3pm each day.

Services 4F: Roker Lane, Pudsey closed due to resurfacing works on Monday, March 7 then from Monday, March 21 to Friday, April 8.

Services 11A, 64: Sandleas Way closed for roadworks from 10pm Monday, April 4 to 6am Tuesday, April 5.

Services 7A, 781: King Lane closed for roadworks from Monday, April 4 to Friday, April 8.

Service 203: Smithy Lane closed due to roadworks. Sunday, April 3 to Sunday, April 17.

Service 7: Potternewton Lane closed for roadworks from Monday, April 4 to Sunday, April 24.