Potential 30 minute diversions as Leeds council warn Armley gyratory closure to bring 'significant' traffic disruption

Armley gyratory is set to close to all traffic for an entire weekend in April.

Planned diversions could see over 30 minutes and 15 miles added to journey times.

They will be in place from 8pm on Friday, April 8 until 5:30am on Monday, Apri 11, when the junction will be 'fully closed to vehicles'.

The closure is due to construction works taking place this year on the junction to widen the roads and make access easier for pedestrians.

On Monday, April 11, the road will fully re-open with 30mph speed limits, narrower lanes, and 'other traffic management measures' to be implemented.

Coun Helen Hayden, Leeds City Council's executive member for infrastructure and climate said: "I know that no one like road works and that they cause disruption, but they are necessary to improve our road network and keep Leeds moving. That’s why it’s important to let everyone know about the full weekend closure of Armley Gyratory happening on April 8.

"The improvements to Armley Gyratory, like other major road works, will help people travel around our city easier and make better use of road space, hugely improve walking and cycling provision as well as improving public transport."

Fortunately the closure, which is close to Elland Road and often gets busy on matchdays, will not impact upon football traffic with Leeds United set to face Watford away from home that weekend.