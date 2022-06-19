Here's everything you need to know.

Arriva bus strikes continue

The Arriva bus strikes are rumbling into a third week after talks between Arriva and Unite to resolve the 'indefinite' strike action broke down. Picture: James Hardisty.

The walkout started on Monday, June 6 after Unite the Union took action over what they described as a 'pitiful' pay increase offer.

The strikes have caused significant disruption, with no Arriva services running across the region until the industrial action ends.

Road closures

Call Lane will remain closed on Friday and Saturday nights from 7pm to 5am each evening.

Services will divert New Market Street, Boar Lane, Mill Hill, Neville Street and Great Wilson Street.

A number of streets in the Armley area of the city also face closure with roadworks due to get underway.

Armley Road, Canal Street and Canal Road will be closed due to roadworks from Monday, June 20 to Friday, July 1 from 8pm to 5am each evening.

Branch Road, Armley will also be closed due to roadworks from Monday 20 to Thursday, June 30.

Elsewhere Broad Lane in Bramley will be closed due to roadworks next Sunday (June 26) while a number of Horsforth bus services will be diverted by next Saturday's (June 25) Horsforth Parade.

Roadworks

Services 1, 1B, 4, 4F, 5, 5A, 14, 16, 16A, 19, 19A, A1, 874 & 875: Bus Services using Bishopgate and New Station Street will be moved to stops on Boar Lane, Infirmary Street and Wellington Street from Sunday, July 24.

Services 2, 3, 3A, 12, 13, 13A, 51 and 52: Call Lane closed Friday and Saturday nights from 7pm to 5am each evening.

Services 14, 15, 81 and 81A: Branch Road, Armley will also be closed due to roadworks from Monday 20 to Thursday, June 30.

Services 30, 50 and 50A: Horsforth Parade takes place on Saturday, June 25. Disruption to services expected on Church Avenue, Church Lane and Town Street.

Services 11A and 843: York Road, Whinmoor closed due to roadworks from Saturday, June 11 to Tuesday, June 21. 7pm to 6am.

Services 15 and 72: Armley Road, Canal Street and Canal Road will be closed due to roadworks from Monday, June 20 to Friday, July 1 from 8pm to 5am each evening.