Here's everything you need to know to plan your week ahead.

Bus station refurbishment

Bus services throughout Leeds continue to be impacted by mass roadworks. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Phase four of the Leeds Bus Station refurbishment is to kick into action from Wednesday, with Metro announcing a host of new bus stand changes.

The refurbishment works which have been underway since June will this week see a change to the following bus stands:

11 Scholes/Cross Gates - stand 11

72 Bradford via Stanningley Rd - stand 3

117 Ossett/Wakefield - stand 11

118 118A 118S Wakefield - stand 12

229 Huddersfield - stand 9

254 254A Cleckheaton/Dewsbury - stand 10

255 Cleckheaton/Halifax - stand 10

A1 Leeds Bradford Airport - stand 12

X6 Bradford - stand 4

X17 Ossett/Midgley - stand 11

X26 X27 Thorpe Park - stand 11

Roadworks

City Centre: West Yorkshire Metro has warned that evening bus services to and from the Corn Exchange continue to face disruption due to increased roadworks in the area.

Service 14: Ledgard Way in Armley is closed due to roadworks from Monday October 11 to Tuesday November 30, weekdays only from 8pm to 6am.

Service 91: Grove Lane in Headingley will be closed due to water works from Monday October 11 until Friday October 29.

Service 56: Queens Road, Hyde Park will be closed due to City Fibre works from Monday October 4 to Tuesday October 12 between 8am and 5.30pm.

Services 2, 3, 3A, 12, 13, 13A, 51, 52, PR1, PR2, & PR3: Meadow Lane, City Centre will be closed overnight between 8pm and 5am from Sunday 10 to Wednesday October 13 as part of the Corn Exchange Scheme.

Services 4, 4F, 5, 5A, 16, 16A, 19, 19A, 40, 874, 875 & A1: New Station Street will continue to be closed due to roadworks on Sundays between 6am and midday.

Services 4, 4F, 5, 5A, 11A, 16, 16A, 19, 19A, 40, 56, 64, 163, 166, X56 and X60: York Street, bus stop F3 (Cultural A) and F4 (Culture B) will continue to be affected by works.

Services 9, 9A and 153: Roadworks will continue on Styebank Lane until further notice.

Vaccination centre access: A new bus stop at Elland Road Stadium remains in place to connect the city centre to the stadium's Covid-19 vaccination site. Buses between Boar Lane in the City Centre and Elland Road continue to run at 10 minute intervals.

More detailed information on route changes in place due to roadworks can be accessed here on the Metro website.