From Sunday 26 September onwards, a number of services will have changes made to their regular timetable slots.

Following the pressures of the pandemic and the changes brought on by Brexit, many bus drivers have been swapping their ticket machines for cargo beds with the promises of better pay, shifting the issue from cargo hauling to public transport.

As reported in a recent West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Transport Committee meeting, the region is currently short of around 250 drivers – roughly 10 percent of their workforce.

The list of First Bus service changes from Sunday onwards are as follows:

Service 1/1B - Monday to Friday services are switching from every 7/8 minutes to every 10, while they will switch from every 10 minutes to every 12 on Saturdays.

Service 2 - The weekday frequency will reduce from every 10 minutes to every 12.

Service 3/3A - The weekday frequency will reduce from every 10 minutes to every 12.

Service 4/4F - The weekday frequency will reduce from every 10 minutes to every 12, although the Saturday service will remain unchanged.

Service 5/5A - The frequency will change from every 10 to every 12 minutes all week long.

Service 12 - The weekday frequency will reduce from every 10 minutes to every 12.

Service 13/13A - The weekday frequency will reduce from every 10 minutes to every 12.

Service 33 and 34 - Buses between Leeds and Yeadon will reduce from five services an hour to four, meaning waits of 15 minutes between services.

Service 42 - The frequency will be switching from every 12 minutes to every 15 throughout the week.

Service 49 - The weekday frequency will reduce from every 10 minutes to every 12, although the Saturday service will remain unchanged.

Service 56 - The weekday frequency will reduce from every 10 minutes to every 12, although the Saturday service will remain unchanged.

Service X84 - The service connecting Leeds and Otley will continue its combined 30 minute service Monday through to Saturday, with the frequency between Leeds and Ilkley remaining unchanged.