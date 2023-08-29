Holidaymakers travelling back from August bank holiday weekends away saw their plans descend into chaos on Monday (August 28), after a ‘network-wide failure of UK air traffic control systems’ left thousands stranded at airports, including some who were sat on their planes which were unable to take-off.

Responding to the crisis, described by Transport Secretary Mark Harper as the worst incident of its kind in “nearly a decade”, TransPennine Express and LNER, both key operators running services in and out of Leeds, have announced free travel for holidaymakers returning later than planned after many flights back to the UK were delayed or cancelled.

A TransPennine spokesperson, said: “People who have been affected by the Air Traffic Control issues and are arriving back to the UK on an alternative date, time or at a different airport, will be able to travel on TPE Standard Class at no charge.”

An LNER spokesperson, said: “LNER is offering free Standard Class travel for those affected and for anyone whose flight back to the UK has resulted in them landing at a different airport, or who is travelling on a different date than originally planned, meaning their journey home will involve a trip along the LNER route.”