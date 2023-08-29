Leeds Bradford Airport: Full list of cancellations and delays as National Air Traffic control issue continues
Transport Secretary Mark Harper said it was the worst incident of its kind in “nearly a decade” and announced an “independent review” will be carried out.
The issue started on Monday after a technical glitch meant flight plans had to be input manually by controllers, causing more than a quarter of departures and arrivals to be axed.
The disruption has continued today (Tuesday) with flights cancelled and delayed as many aircraft and crews are out of position.
Below is the cancellations and delays faced by flights scheduled to depart and arrive at Leeds Bradford Airport today:
Departures
06:15 – Arrecife, LS217, Jet2.com, Cancelled, passengers are told to contact their airline
06:50 – Faro, FR2503, Ryanair, Delayed: Estimated departure at 12:30
07:00 – Thessaloniki, LS261, Jet2.com, Cancelled, passengers are told to contact the airline
07:35 – Split, LS245, Jet2.com, Cancelled, passengers are told to contact the airline
09:37 – Alicante, LS271, Jet2.com, Estimated Departure: 15:30, Collect Welfare Vouchers From Gate 7
11:15 – Heraklion, LS443, Jet2.com, Cancelled, customers are told to contact the airline
14:10 – Jersey, LS175, Jet2.com, Cancelled, customers are told to contact the airline
17:00 – Las Palmas, LS477, Jet2.com, Delayed
Arrivals
14:20 – Split, LS246, Jet2.com, Cancelled, customers are told to contact the airline
15:15 – Thessaloniki, LS262, Jet2.com, Cancelled, customers are told to contact the airline
15:50 – Arrecife, LS218, Jet2.com, Cancelled, customers are told to contact the airline
20:40 – Heraklion, LS444, Jet2.com, Cancelled, customers are told to contact the airline