Travel disruption could last for days after flights were cancelled leaving thousands of passengers stranded during a technical fault in the UK’s air traffic control (ATC) system.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said it was the worst incident of its kind in “nearly a decade” and announced an “independent review” will be carried out.

The issue started on Monday after a technical glitch meant flight plans had to be input manually by controllers, causing more than a quarter of departures and arrivals to be axed.

The disruption has continued today (Tuesday) with flights cancelled and delayed as many aircraft and crews are out of position.

Thousands of passengers have been left stranded following a technical fault in the UK’s air traffic control (ATC) system. Picture by Simon Hulme

Below is the cancellations and delays faced by flights scheduled to depart and arrive at Leeds Bradford Airport today:

Departures

06:15 – Arrecife, LS217, Jet2.com, Cancelled, passengers are told to contact their airline

06:50 – Faro, FR2503, Ryanair, Delayed: Estimated departure at 12:30

07:00 – Thessaloniki, LS261, Jet2.com, Cancelled, passengers are told to contact the airline

07:35 – Split, LS245, Jet2.com, Cancelled, passengers are told to contact the airline

09:37 – Alicante, LS271, Jet2.com, Estimated Departure: 15:30, Collect Welfare Vouchers From Gate 7

11:15 – Heraklion, LS443, Jet2.com, Cancelled, customers are told to contact the airline

14:10 – Jersey, LS175, Jet2.com, Cancelled, customers are told to contact the airline

17:00 – Las Palmas, LS477, Jet2.com, Delayed

Arrivals

14:20 – Split, LS246, Jet2.com, Cancelled, customers are told to contact the airline

15:15 – Thessaloniki, LS262, Jet2.com, Cancelled, customers are told to contact the airline

15:50 – Arrecife, LS218, Jet2.com, Cancelled, customers are told to contact the airline