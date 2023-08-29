Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train

Leeds Bradford Airport: Full list of cancellations and delays as National Air Traffic control issue continues

Travel disruption could last for days after flights were cancelled leaving thousands of passengers stranded during a technical fault in the UK’s air traffic control (ATC) system.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 29th Aug 2023, 11:45 BST

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said it was the worst incident of its kind in “nearly a decade” and announced an “independent review” will be carried out.

The issue started on Monday after a technical glitch meant flight plans had to be input manually by controllers, causing more than a quarter of departures and arrivals to be axed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The disruption has continued today (Tuesday) with flights cancelled and delayed as many aircraft and crews are out of position.

Thousands of passengers have been left stranded following a technical fault in the UK’s air traffic control (ATC) system. Picture by Simon HulmeThousands of passengers have been left stranded following a technical fault in the UK’s air traffic control (ATC) system. Picture by Simon Hulme
Thousands of passengers have been left stranded following a technical fault in the UK’s air traffic control (ATC) system. Picture by Simon Hulme

Below is the cancellations and delays faced by flights scheduled to depart and arrive at Leeds Bradford Airport today:

Departures

06:15 – Arrecife, LS217, Jet2.com, Cancelled, passengers are told to contact their airline

06:50 – Faro, FR2503, Ryanair, Delayed: Estimated departure at 12:30

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

07:00 – Thessaloniki, LS261, Jet2.com, Cancelled, passengers are told to contact the airline

07:35 – Split, LS245, Jet2.com, Cancelled, passengers are told to contact the airline

09:37 – Alicante, LS271, Jet2.com, Estimated Departure: 15:30, Collect Welfare Vouchers From Gate 7

11:15 – Heraklion, LS443, Jet2.com, Cancelled, customers are told to contact the airline

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

14:10 – Jersey, LS175, Jet2.com, Cancelled, customers are told to contact the airline

17:00 – Las Palmas, LS477, Jet2.com, Delayed

Arrivals

14:20 – Split, LS246, Jet2.com, Cancelled, customers are told to contact the airline

15:15 – Thessaloniki, LS262, Jet2.com, Cancelled, customers are told to contact the airline

15:50 – Arrecife, LS218, Jet2.com, Cancelled, customers are told to contact the airline

20:40 – Heraklion, LS444, Jet2.com, Cancelled, customers are told to contact the airline

Related topics:Leeds Bradford AirportFaro