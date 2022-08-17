Leeds Bradford Airport: Staff set for ballot and could go on three-day strike next week

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The GMB union stated earlier this month that its members working as security staff at Leeds Bradford Airport could stage strike action towards the end of August, unless a “meaningful” offer to increase their pay is made.

But it has been confirmed to the YEP this evening that a revised pay offer was made and the union was currently consulting with its members.

Union representative Joe Wheatley said members were being balloted on the pay offer and, if they reject it, could go on strike on Wednesday, 24 to Friday, 26 August.

The strike, if it were to go ahead, would affect Leeds Bradford Airport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is thought the results of the ballot will be known by the end of this week.

Leeds Bradford Airport has been approached for a comment.

What is the dispute all about?

GMB called earlier this month for an immediate increase in the hourly rate of pay for security workers, after claims that managers at the airport have implemented “discretionary and performance related bonuses” which are “inaccessible to many security staff”.

Airport bosses said they had “engaged openly and cooperatively with GMB throughout the pandemic” but that the latest industrial action threat had come “without warning and without discussions”.

What do the GMB say?

Speaking last Thursday, GMB official Rachel Dix said: “This is a powerful result, with a very high response rate, most of the votes were cast over the first two days of the ballot such was the strength of feeling and motivation of our members to ensure that they are finally heard.

“All they are asking for is a wage which will afford them a decent standard of living.

“Our members have been incredibly patient but the discretionary performance related bonuses that have been offered are not trusted, too late in the day and are no substitute for an hourly pay increase.

“They are not prepared to wait any longer for the respect and renumeration they deserve from their employer, but they are genuinely open to constructive negotiation that will pave the way to a satisfactory resolution.”

What does the airport say?

LBA confirmed last week that it had received a notification of industrial action from GMB union, which relates to a “small proportion of LBA security staff” – less than 25 per cent.

Speaking last week, Vincent Hodder, CEO of LBA, said: “We are disappointed at this cynical move to industrial action before requesting any negotiations.

"Despite the damage to the aviation industry during the pandemic, we have done everything we can to increase the pay of our front line staff, and feel that pay increases of up to 15 per cent is a considerable step in improving conditions.

"We remain committed to working with GMB and our staff to reach agreement and thereby avoid unnecessary strike action.”