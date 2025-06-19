Leeds Bradford Airport has permanently scrapped its airside smoking area, bosses have confirmed.

It comes as part of plans to “maintain a clean and safe environment” after a major £100m revamp of the airport’s terminal.

The sleek and modernised new space, which opened to passengers this week, includes a streamlined arrivals process and an updated baggage reclaim area.

There is also 83 per cent more seating, as well as expanded food and drink offerings.

Airport bosses said the decision to remove the airside smoking area was aimed at enhancing the overall passenger experience.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: “As part of our £100 million terminal improvement project, we made the decision to remove our airside smoking area.

“This has allowed us to maximise the bright, light, airy and open spaces available and helps us maintain a clean and safe environment for all.

“Currently smoking is only allowed at designated smoking areas outside the terminal building.

“We remind passengers travelling from LBA that it is illegal to smoke indoors and we have a zero-tolerance policy.”