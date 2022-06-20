Leeds Bradford Airport 'one of the worst' as holidaymaker suggests Christmas flyers set off now to avoid queues

Leeds Bradford Airport has faced a lot of criticism in recent weeks as airports across the UK have faced travel chaos following staff shortages.

Travellers have frequently been left queuing out of the terminal building as security personnel worked tirelessly to get people through.

With many staff having been let go at the height of the pandemic, airports have struggled to cope as passenger numbers return to pre-pandemic levels.

LBA continue to insist queues will return to normal soon but they show no sign of letting up yet as each week brings a fresh wave of criticism.

Holidaymakers have taken to social media in recent days to criticise the airport with one flyer referring to the airport as 'one of the worst'.

"30 minutes in the queue so far at Leeds Bradford Airport and STILL nowhere near the entrance to where regular, pre-covid security is. Nonsense." tweeted one flyer.

"Four hours to get through Leeds Bradford Airport yesterday because of lack of organisation." tweeted another.

Another flyer meanwhile detailed one member of staff scanning the boarding cards for 12 different flights.

"Anyone flying from Leeds Bradford Airport for Christmas I'd suggest setting off now." joked another.

The CEO of Leeds Bradford Airport previously issued an apology to all customers impacted by 'current queuing issues'.

"I’m sorry for all passengers that have had a negative experience travelling at LBA in recent weeks and want to assure everybody across the region that we have solutions in place to fix these problems as quickly as possible," said, CEO, Vincent Hodder.

"We’re doing everything we can to make travelling through LBA is as smooth and comfortable an experience as possible, whilst also being a safe environment."