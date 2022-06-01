Airlines across the UK have been forced to cancel flights this week as staff shortages, air traffic control restrictions and airport handling delays all begin to take their toll.

This leaves many passengers out of pocket and without their half term holiday, so what can they do about it?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Several airlines have begun cancelling flights this half term as staff shortages take their toll.

Here are your rights as a passenger if your flight gets cancelled.

Can I claim compensation if my flight is cancelled?

This all depends on the reason for the cancellation.

If your flight is cancelled due to staff shortages or an issue that the airline is responsible for, and it was cancelled with less than two weeks notice, then you may be eligible for compensation.

However, if the disruption wasn't the airline's fault and was caused by "extraordinary circumstances", such as extreme weather or air traffic control strikes, you won't be eligible for compensation.

How much money can I claim?

The amount you can claim for a cancelled flight depends on how far you were travelling.

For flights under 1,500km you can claim up to £220 per person.

For flights between 1,500km and 3,500km you can claim up to £350 per person.

For flights more than 3,500km you can claim up to £520 per person.

What about if my holiday is cancelled?

If a travel firm or company decides to cancels your holiday you are entitled to either:

- a full refund

- rebooking to a later date

- an alternative holiday

- vouchers to use for future trips

You can choose any of the options listed above, including a full refund.

What about if my flight is delayed?

If your flight is delayed by more than two hours you will be eligible to claim for accomodation, food or a communication device for the length of time that you are delayed for.

You may also be able to claim compensation if your flight arrives at its destination more than three hours late.

If you're delayed by more than five hours and no longer want to travel, you will be eligible for a refund.

Can I get my ticket refunded?

If your flight is covered under UK law then you can choose to get a refund for the unused ticket, or part of the journey that was cancelled.

If you still want to travel on the next available flight, the airline must find you an alternative.

This includes a different form of transport instead of a plane if it is possible for the airline and you would reach your destination quicker.