Leeds Bradford Airport: List of cancelled flights as travel chaos eases following air traffic control glitch

Travel disruption is set to ease today (August 30) with only a small number of flights cancelled at Leeds Bradford Airport, following a technical fault in the UK’s air traffic control (ATC) system earlier this week.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 30th Aug 2023, 07:30 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 07:30 BST

At least three flights at Leeds Bradford Airport were delayed yesterday with cancellations for a further nine.

It came after a technical glitch meant that flights had to be inputted manually by controllers, with the incident described as the worst of its kind in “nearly a decade” by Transport Secretary Mark Harper.

Tens of thousands of passengers across the country faced cancellations because of the impact of the fault and it is thought that at least 280 flights were cancelled yesterday at the UK’s six busiest airports.

There appeared to be less disruption to flights arriving at and departing from Leeds Bradford Airport today (August 30), with only two cancelled so far, following the national Air Traffic Control glitch earlier this week. Photo: Tony Johnson.There appeared to be less disruption to flights arriving at and departing from Leeds Bradford Airport today (August 30), with only two cancelled so far, following the national Air Traffic Control glitch earlier this week. Photo: Tony Johnson.
There appeared to be less disruption to flights arriving at and departing from Leeds Bradford Airport today (August 30), with only two cancelled so far, following the national Air Traffic Control glitch earlier this week. Photo: Tony Johnson.

But today, the situation in Leeds appears to be less chaotic, with only one departing flight and one arrival so far cancelled at the city’s airport.

Here’s the list of cancellations faced by passengers due to depart from and arrive at the airport so far –

Departures

07:45 – Catania, LS293, Jet2.com, Cancelled, passengers are told to contact their airline

Arrivals

15:45 – Catania, LS294, Jet2.com, Cancelled, passengers are told to contact their airline

