Leeds Bradford Airport: List of cancelled flights as travel chaos eases following air traffic control glitch
At least three flights at Leeds Bradford Airport were delayed yesterday with cancellations for a further nine.
It came after a technical glitch meant that flights had to be inputted manually by controllers, with the incident described as the worst of its kind in “nearly a decade” by Transport Secretary Mark Harper.
Tens of thousands of passengers across the country faced cancellations because of the impact of the fault and it is thought that at least 280 flights were cancelled yesterday at the UK’s six busiest airports.
But today, the situation in Leeds appears to be less chaotic, with only one departing flight and one arrival so far cancelled at the city’s airport.
Here’s the list of cancellations faced by passengers due to depart from and arrive at the airport so far –
Departures
07:45 – Catania, LS293, Jet2.com, Cancelled, passengers are told to contact their airline
Arrivals
15:45 – Catania, LS294, Jet2.com, Cancelled, passengers are told to contact their airline