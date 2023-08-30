Travel disruption is set to ease today (August 30) with only a small number of flights cancelled at Leeds Bradford Airport, following a technical fault in the UK’s air traffic control (ATC) system earlier this week.

At least three flights at Leeds Bradford Airport were delayed yesterday with cancellations for a further nine.

It came after a technical glitch meant that flights had to be inputted manually by controllers, with the incident described as the worst of its kind in “nearly a decade” by Transport Secretary Mark Harper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tens of thousands of passengers across the country faced cancellations because of the impact of the fault and it is thought that at least 280 flights were cancelled yesterday at the UK’s six busiest airports.

There appeared to be less disruption to flights arriving at and departing from Leeds Bradford Airport today (August 30), with only two cancelled so far, following the national Air Traffic Control glitch earlier this week. Photo: Tony Johnson.

But today, the situation in Leeds appears to be less chaotic, with only one departing flight and one arrival so far cancelled at the city’s airport.

Here’s the list of cancellations faced by passengers due to depart from and arrive at the airport so far –

Departures

07:45 – Catania, LS293, Jet2.com, Cancelled, passengers are told to contact their airline

Arrivals