Leeds Bradford Airport: Latest cancellations as airport opens with 'disruption expected' after storm chaos
It follows a dramatic incident that happened as Storm Babet reached its height last week, with a TUI plane arriving from Corfu skidding off the Tarmac and coming to a sudden halt on nearby grass.
While nobody was injured, the bumpy landing preceded the closure of the entire airport. Wind and rain continued to batter the region over the weekend and departure boards confirmed that all flights departing from Leeds Bradford remain cancelled for the first half of Saturday (October 21).
Then, just hours after it reopened, the airport had to be evacuated after a suspicious package was reported - which later turned out to be lost luggage.
It was reported that the package was left outside the building and the emergency services were called while the building was cleared shortly after 7.30pm.
While the incident appeared to signal a dramatic end to an eventful few days at the airport, there will have been further disappointment for some this morning as three departures have been cancelled – and another two arrivals have also been slashed.
Cancellations and delays
Here are all the cancellations and delays so far announced at Leeds Bradford Airport today (October 23) –
- 8.00am, from Belfast to Leeds Bradford – DIVERTED TO LIVERPOOL
- 8.20am, from Dublin to Leeds Bradford – CANCELLED
- 8.30am, from Leeds Bradford to Belfast – CANCELLED
- 8.45am, from Leeds Bradford to Dublin – CANCELLED
- 9.30am, from Amsterdam to Leeds Bradford – CANCELLED
- 10.05am, from Leeds Bradford to Amsterdam – CANCELLED