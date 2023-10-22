Leeds Bradford Airport evacuated after 'suspicious package' found, just hours after re-opening

Leeds Bradford Airport had to be evacuated last night after a suspicious package was reported to have been found - which later turned out to be just lost luggage.

It came just hours after the airport had been re-opened following Thursday’s incident in which a passenger plane skidded off the runway.

It was reported that the package was left outside the building and the emergency services were called while the building was cleared shortly after 7.30pm. The bag was determined to have been a just a piece of luggage that had been left by a passenger.

The incident summed up a forgettable weekend for the airport after being forced to close on Thursday afternoon when the TUI flight from Corfu was unable to stop on the storm-lashed runway, coming to rest on the grass. None of the 195 passengers and crew were injured, but the airport was forced to shut until it was cleared.