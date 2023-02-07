The UK’s leading tour operator and leisure airline to the Canaries and Balearics have added extra services to Tenerife and Majorca between March and May.

Today’s expansion represents an additional 11,000 extra seats to two of the most popular destinations – which includes additional flights to Tenerife from Leeds Bradford Airport in March.

It adds additional flights to LBA who for the first time in its history, will feature over 80 destinations year-round and regular seasonal charters throughout the 2023/2024 schedule.

The latest addition follows the airline’s announcement that it would be expanding its Winter 23/24 schedule by adding more capacity to Turkey (Dalaman and Antalya) and Cyprus (Paphos) from Leeds Bradford Airport.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “As the UK’s leading tour operator and airline to Majorca and Tenerife, we are always quick to react to the demand from customers and independent travel agents. The early summer season is proving to be enormously popular in both destinations and we are very pleased to be offering even more choice and flexibility as a result of today’s announcement.

"Our Summer 23 programme is looking extremely popular and today’s expansion shows that this popularity applies right across the summer season, not just during the peak holiday period.”

