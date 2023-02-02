For the first time in its history, LBA will feature over 80 destinations year-round and regular seasonal charters throughout the 2023/2024 schedule.

Additions include Bergen (Norway), Porto (Portugal) and Perpignan (France). While flights to Katowice (Poland), Bucharest (Romania) and Cluj (Romania) will also continue into the new year.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have now responded to continued demand for holidays to the sunshine in Winter 23/24 by adding more capacity to Turkey (Dalaman and Antalya) and Cyprus (Paphos) from Leeds Bradford Airport.

For the first time in its history, LBA will feature over 80 destinations year-round. Picture: James Hardisty

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “In recent weeks we have expanded our programmes for this winter and summer from Leeds Bradford Airport, and today we are continuing to respond to strong demand by expanding our programme for next winter too.

"Adding capacity across many seasons shows just how popular our flights and package holidays continue to be, and we know this extra winter sunshine to Dalaman, Antalya and Paphos will be extremely popular with customers and independent travel agents across the region.”

The rise in destinations from LBA is partly owing to the closure of Doncaster Sheffield airport in October 2022, with Wizz Air transferring its flights to Leeds Bradford as a result.

To cater for the larger schedule, the airport is undertaking an extensive redevelopment of its Hall A facilities. The check-in hall, which services all airlines apart from Jet 2, will be configured to optimise space and feature self-service kiosks.

John Cunliffe, Commercial & Strategy Director at LBA, said: “With the broadest range of destinations ever, we know that the coming years will be fantastic for LBA passengers. Whether it’s holidaymakers returning to their favourite beaches, travel to see distant family or adventures to new countries, there is something for everybody.

"We’re incredibly proud of the work being done to make travelling through LBA the best experience possible, and we look forward to welcoming passengers old and new in 2023 and beyond.”

