Every Leeds Bradford Airport job vacancy including one in the Leeds United shop
New job openings have become available at Leeds Bradford Airport this week, including in the Leeds United shop.
Other exciting opportunities include as part of their security team. Any of these roles could prove perfect for someone looking for a fresh start to 2023.
Retail Sales Associate – Leeds United store
Successful candidates will work receiving, unpacking, and arranging new shipments from suppliers and vendors. They will also be expected to available to offer shopping advice and recommendations to customers and assist customers in finding the products they are looking for.
Benefits to the role include an employee discount on club merchandise. Salary starts at a competitive £22,172.
Cleaning manager
The role will incorporate both the operational and commercial overview, ensuring all of our service standards are achieved across the terminal by delivering results in a fast-pace working environment.
Security trainer
Reporting to the Security Training Manager you will be responsible for the delivery of all Aviation Security Training at LBA, ensuring compliance with the National Aviation Security Training Programme (NASTP), National Aviation Security Programme (NASP)and LBA Security Standards and Training Quality Framework.
Aviation Security Officers
Leeds Bradford are recruiting both full and part time security staff for 2023 working three days on, three days off schedules.
Staff will be responsible for carrying out full and effective searches of baggage and airport supplies, searches of people and searches of vehicles. As well as undertaking patrols of the airport terminal & grounds.
Senior PMO Analyst
Reporting to the Head of PMO, the Senior PMO Analyst will provide project management support in a portfolio of projects, identified as part of the five year strategy.
This will include involvement of the planning activities, risks and issues management, change control, document and configuration management, monitoring and coordinating tasks, negotiating and conflict management, and representing the Head of PMO where necessary.
Maintenance Engineer
Reporting directly to the Senior Maintenance Engineer, the Maintenance Engineer will play a key role assisting in maintaining and repairing new and existing assets within the terminal and outlying properties.
The post holder shall take a hands on approach to ensure LBA can deliver an outstanding passenger experience through continuous improvement and maintenance of the current assets.