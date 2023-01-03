Every Leeds Bradford Airport job vacancy including one in the Leeds United shop

Other exciting opportunities include as part of their security team. Any of these roles could prove perfect for someone looking for a fresh start to 2023.

Retail Sales Associate – Leeds United store

Advertisement Hide Ad

Successful candidates will work receiving, unpacking, and arranging new shipments from suppliers and vendors. They will also be expected to available to offer shopping advice and recommendations to customers and assist customers in finding the products they are looking for.

Other exciting opportunities include as part of their security team. Picture: Tony Johnson

Benefits to the role include an employee discount on club merchandise. Salary starts at a competitive £22,172.

Cleaning manager

Advertisement Hide Ad

The role will incorporate both the operational and commercial overview, ensuring all of our service standards are achieved across the terminal by delivering results in a fast-pace working environment.

Security trainer

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reporting to the Security Training Manager you will be responsible for the delivery of all Aviation Security Training at LBA, ensuring compliance with the National Aviation Security Training Programme (NASTP), National Aviation Security Programme (NASP)and LBA Security Standards and Training Quality Framework.

Aviation Security Officers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Bradford are recruiting both full and part time security staff for 2023 working three days on, three days off schedules.

Staff will be responsible for carrying out full and effective searches of baggage and airport supplies, searches of people and searches of vehicles. As well as undertaking patrols of the airport terminal & grounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Senior PMO Analyst

Reporting to the Head of PMO, the Senior PMO Analyst will provide project management support in a portfolio of projects, identified as part of the five year strategy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will include involvement of the planning activities, risks and issues management, change control, document and configuration management, monitoring and coordinating tasks, negotiating and conflict management, and representing the Head of PMO where necessary.

Maintenance Engineer

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reporting directly to the Senior Maintenance Engineer, the Maintenance Engineer will play a key role assisting in maintaining and repairing new and existing assets within the terminal and outlying properties.