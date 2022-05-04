Leeds Bradford Airport: Flybe offering daily flights connecting Yorkshire to London Heathrow and Belfast City Airport

It marks a return to the skies for the airline after it collapsed in March 2020.

From Monday to Saturday flights will travel from Leeds Bradford to Heathrow starting at 6.45am.

Three daily flights will connect LBA to the capital with a further three flights a day connecting Yorkshire to Belfast.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate our first flight from Leeds Bradford Airport connecting these wonderful cities to both London and Belfast." said, Dave Pflieger, Flybe’s CEO.

"Our goal is to provide customers with more choices and everyday great value, and we’re excited to be doing just that — in addition to better connecting the Yorkshire and Humberside region with Northern Ireland and London.”

Coming back, flights will leave Heathrow for Leeds Bradford starting from 9.45am on Monday through to Saturday.

Other key UK regional routes for the new airline will include Birmingham to Edinburgh, Belfast City to Birmingham, Belfast City to East Midlands, Belfast City to London-Heathrow, Belfast City to Glasgow, Belfast City to Manchester.

“The launch of these new routes is fantastic news for LBA and the Leeds City Region. Increasing the number of flights available to Belfast, and reintroducing a crucial link with London Heathrow can only improve connectivity for Yorkshire." said, Nicola McMullen, Aviation Director at Leeds Bradford Airport.

"The people of Yorkshire can now take advantage of faster connections to the capital, as well as around the world via onward flights from the UK’s biggest airport. We’re delighted to celebrate with our colleagues at Flybe and look forward to welcoming passengers over the coming months.”

Elsewhere Jet2, Yorkshire’s leading airline and package holiday specialist, announced new flight plans connecting Leeds Bradford to the Italian island of Sicily.