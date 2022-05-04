Jet2holidays take off to Sicily for the first time from Leeds Bradford Airport with weekly flights to Italian hotspot

The busy flight marks the start of Yorkshire’s leading airline and package holiday specialist operating weekly Wednesday services to Sicily from Leeds Bradford Airport until October 26, giving local customers a real taste of La Dolce Vita.

The start of flights and holidays to Sicily is part of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ expanded programme for Summer 22 from Leeds Bradford Airport.

Thanks to the addition of this new destination, it means the company has five Italian destinations on sale this summer from the base (Sicily, Naples, Pisa, Rome and Verona).

Sicily is the largest island in the Mediterranean and is a well-established destination with UK holidaymakers, offering everything from beach holidays to city breaks.

With culture, cuisine, dramatic landscapes, mighty Mount Etna, and stunning beaches, Sicily has something for everyone.

“We are delighted to wave off our first flight to Sicily from Leeds Bradford Airport today. The addition of this stunning Italian island to our Summer 22 programme from Leeds Bradford Airport has proven to be extremely popular with customers and independent travel agents looking for glorious sunshine alongside that authentic Italian experience." said, Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays.

"Sicily is a fantastic addition to our enormous Summer 22 programme, and it means we are extending our popular Italian offering significantly from Leeds Bradford Airport.

"As the leading tour operator to many leisure destinations across the Mediterranean, we are giving customers and independent travel agents unrivalled choice when it comes to enjoying a holiday from Leeds Bradford Airport, with award-winning customer experience on top.”

Package holidays to Sicily with Jet2holidays offer customers and independent travel agents a fantastic choice of beach resorts, including Taormina, Taormina Mare, Giardini Naxos​, Syracuse, Cefalu and Campofelice Di Roccella.

Holidaymakers can take their pick from a selection of quality accommodation, with a range of star ratings and types of board basis available. In addition, packages are also on sale through Jet2CityBreaks to the historic city of Catania.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays are offering a huge programme for Summer 22, with almost 50 sun and city destinations on sale from Leeds Bradford Airport and one million free child places.