Airports across the country continue to struggle with the rise in passenger numbers returning to pre-pandemic levels.
Holidaymakers have complained of long queues at LBA in recent weeks, but the airport says it has solutions in place to fix the problems as "quickly as possible".
Analysis of Civil Aviation Authority figures from the first four months of 2022 shows the airlines which managed to keep the most flights running on time.
Here, we rank the airlines that operate from Leeds Bradford Airport from the least to most cancelled or delayed flights.
The CAA's definition of a cancelled flight is one called off within 24 hours of scheduled departure. Its definition of a delayed flight is one which departs or arrives more than 15 minutes late.
Loganair and Auringy Air Services have not been included as they operated less than five flights from LBA in 2022. Punctuality data for Flybe is not available.