Airports across the country continue to struggle with the rise in passenger numbers returning to pre-pandemic levels.

Holidaymakers have complained of long queues at LBA in recent weeks, but the airport says it has solutions in place to fix the problems as "quickly as possible".

Analysis of Civil Aviation Authority figures from the first four months of 2022 shows the airlines which managed to keep the most flights running on time.

Here, we rank the airlines that operate from Leeds Bradford Airport from the least to most cancelled or delayed flights.

The CAA's definition of a cancelled flight is one called off within 24 hours of scheduled departure. Its definition of a delayed flight is one which departs or arrives more than 15 minutes late.

Loganair and Auringy Air Services have not been included as they operated less than five flights from LBA in 2022. Punctuality data for Flybe is not available.

1. Here are the airlines at Leeds Bradford Airport ranked from least to most delayed or cancelled flights

2. easyJet easyJet was the best performer, with 88.5% of its LBA flights arriving and leaving on time.

3. BA CityFlyer BA CityFlyer, a subsidiary of British Airlines, came in at second - with 86% of its flights arriving and leaving on time at LBA

4. Jet2 Jet2 has had the most flights in and out of LBA in 2022, and 83.9 per cent of them were on time