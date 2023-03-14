News you can trust since 1890
Low-cost airline Jet2 is offering even more flights from Leeds Bradford Airport than ever before.

Leeds Bradford Airport: 15 last-minute Jet2 flight deals for sunny holiday during Easter break

Easter is almost upon us and many families are looking for some last-minute deals to book a much needed break.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 14th Mar 2023, 16:37 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 16:38 GMT

Low-cost airline Jet2 is offering even more flights from Leeds Bradford Airport than ever before.

For the first time in its history, LBA will feature over 80 destinations year-round and regular seasonal charters throughout the 2023/2024 schedule.

The following 15 return flights destinations are available in April...

Leeds Bradford to Paris. Flights available from £133.

1. Paris

Leeds Bradford to Paris. Flights available from £133. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Leeds Bradford to Dubrovnik. Flights available from £190.

2. Dubrovnik

Leeds Bradford to Dubrovnik. Flights available from £190. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Leeds Bradford to Tenerife. Flights available from £157.

3. Tenerife

Leeds Bradford to Tenerife. Flights available from £157. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Leeds Bradford to Malaga. Flights available from £156.

4. Malaga

Leeds Bradford to Malaga. Flights available from £156. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

