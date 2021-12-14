Leeds and Bradford Road closed after serious crash

A Leeds road has been closed after a serious crash in the early hours of today.

Leeds and Bradford Road in Bramley is closed in both directions from Wyther Lane to Broadlea Hill as accident investigation work is carried out.

The road has been closed since around 4am this morning (December 14).

Bus services in the area are being diverted in both directions and are likely to reopen at lunchtime according to First West Yorkshire.

A traffic alert on the AA website reads: "Road closed due to accident investigation work on B6157 Leeds & Bradford Road both ways from Wyther Lane to Broadlea Hill. Traffic is coping well. The road has been closed since the early hours of Tuesday morning. Detour in operation - for First bus service 508."

Your YEP has contacted West Yorkshire Police for more details.

