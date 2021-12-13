Do you recognise anyone? PICS: West Yorkshire Police

Caught on camera in Leeds - 32 people police urgently want to speak to

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Leeds.

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Do you recognise anyone? Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website. READ MORE: Jealous man used his dad's Range Rover to ram his cousin's home over affair

1. Theft from shop, west Leeds

Theft from shop, west Leeds. Offence date 08/12/2021 Ref: LD0618

Photo: WYP

2. Theft from shop, Leeds

Theft from shop, Leeds. Offence date 30/11/2021 Ref: LD0617

Photo: WYP

3. Theft from shop, Leeds

Theft from shop, Leeds. Offence date 07/12/2021 Ref: LD0616

Photo: WYP

4. Theft from shop, Leeds

Theft from shop, Leeds. Offence date 12/11/2021 Ref: LD0613

Photo: WYP

