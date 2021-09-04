> The road closures and route changes in place for Leeds' 10k and Half Marathon 2021 this weekendVarious roads will be closed from 5am to 1.30pm.

Here are all the bus service changes you need to know about ahead of the event:

Services affected: 1, 6, 7(First), 7A, 8(First), 14, 19, 19A, 33, 34, 49, 50, 50A, 51, 52, 56, 60, 91, 508, 875, A1 and X84

Bus services will change and be amended during the event

Special-Event

Shuttle Bus

ServiceA shuttle bus will operate between Holt Park Asda

and Lawnswood Roundabout (as service 6) via

Holt Park Road, Cookridge Lane, Green Lane,

Haigh Wood Road, Tinshill Road, Woodnook

Drive, Tinshill Lane and Otley Old Road.Shuttle bus will leave

Holt Park Asda at:

0841, 0941, 1041, 1141,

1241

The bus will serve all

stops along the route

1

First Leeds

Holt Park – Beeston

Towards Holt Park - Normal route to West Park shops roundabout (Otley Road / Spen Road junction) where buses will terminate and return towards Beeston.No City Centre stops

missed

6

First Leeds

Leeds – Holt Park

Towards Holt Park - Normal route to West Park shops roundabout (Otley Road / Spen Road junction) where buses will terminate and return towards Leeds City Centre.No City Centre stops

missed

7, 7A

First Leeds

Leeds – Alwoodley

Towards Alwoodley - Normal route to Moortown Corner, then divert from Harrogate Road roundabout via A6120 Ring Road to King Lane Roundabout, right onto King Lane, past Park and Ride and turn around at roundabout by Moor Allerton High School.

Towards Leeds – Reverse of above.No City Centre stops

missed

8

First Leeds

Leeds – Headingley Arndale Centre

Towards Headingley Arndale Centre Normal route to West Park shops roundabout (Otley Road/Spen Road junction) where buses will terminate and return towards Leeds City Centre.No City Centre stops

missed

14

First Leeds

Pudsey - Logic Business Park

Towards Logic Business Park - Normal route to Armley, Branch Road, then divert via Armley Road, Wellington Road.

Towards Pudsey – Reverse of above.No City Centre stops

missed

19 19A

First Leeds

Garforth – Tinshill/Ireland Wood

Towards Tinshill/Ireland Wood Normal route to Queenswood Drive Beckett Park stop where buses will terminate and return towards Garforth.

No City Centre stops missed

27

First Leeds

Leeds – Guiseley

Towards Guiseley - Normal route to West Park shops roundabout (Otley Road / Spen Road junction) where buses will terminate and return towards Leeds City Centre.No City Centre stops missed

28

First Leeds

Leeds – Adel

Towards Adel - Normal route to Otley Road, Headingley, continue to West Park shops roundabout (Otley Road / Spen Road junction) to terminate and return towards Leeds City Centre.No City Centre stops missed

33, 34

First Leeds

Leeds – Otley

Towards Otley

Will leave Leeds bus station via Eastgate, Regent Street, Sheepscar Street North, Scott Hall Road, Harrogate Road, A6120 Ring Road to Ring Road Horsforth (junction of New Road Side A65) to resume normal route.

Towards Leeds - Reverse of above.

Board from Leeds Bus Station.

City Centre stops not served:

Headrow B, City Square F, Wellington B, Wellington D, Wellington F, Wellington H, Wellington J, Civic L, Headrow I

49

First Leeds

Monkswood Gate – Horsforth

Buses will operate only between Monkswood Gate and Eastgate until 1330.

City Centre stops not served:

Headrow C, Civic P, Civic O, Headrow J, Headrow G

50, 50A

First Leeds

Seacroft – Horsforth

Towards Horsforth Will operate normal route from Seacroft to Hawkswood Avenue until 1330, where buses will terminate and return towards Seacroft.No City Centre stops missed

51, 52

First Leeds

Morley - Moor Allerton

Towards Moor Allerton - Normal route into from Morley to Leeds City Centre, then via North Street, Scott Hall Road, Harrogate Road, A6120 Ring Road and King Lane in both directions.

Towards Morley - Reverse of above.

City Centre stops not served:

Merrion D

56

First Leeds

Whinmoor – Moor Grange

Towards Moor Grange - Normal route to Queenswood Drive Beckett Park stop to terminate and return towards Whinmoor.No City Centre stops missed

60 (Aireline)

Transdev Keighley Bus Company

Keighley – Leeds

Towards Leeds - Normal route to Bridge Road, Kirkstall, then will divert via Wyther Lane, Armley Ridge Road, Stanningley Road, Armley Road, Armley Gyratory, Wellington Road, Wellington Street – re-join normal route.

Towards Keighley - Reverse of above.

No City Centre stops

missed

81A

CT Plus

Pudsey – Leeds

Towards Leeds - Normal route to Branch Road, then divert via Armley Road, Wellington Road.

Towards Pudsey – Reverse of above.No City Centre stops missed

91

First Leeds

Pudsey - Halton Moor

Service suspended until 1330

508

First Calderdale

Halifax – Leeds

Towards Leeds - Normal route to Bridge Road, Kirkstall, then will divert via Wyther Lane, Armley Ridge Road, Stanningley Road, Armley Road, Armley Gyratory, Wellington Road, Wellington Street – re-join normal route.

Towards Halifax - Reverse of above.No City Centre stops missed

874

York Pullman Bus Company

Wetherby – Buckden (via Leeds Bus Station)

Towards Buckden - Normal route from Leeds Bus Station to Wellington Street, then via Wellington Road, Armley Gyratory, Canal Street, Stanningley Road, Lower Town Street, Upper Town Street, Broad Lane, Whitecote Hill, Upper Rodley Lane, Town Street, Rodley Lane, A6120 Ring Road to New Road Side (Horsforth Roundabout) - then re-join normal route.

Towards Wetherby - Reverse of above.No City Centre stops missed

875

Dalesbus

First Leeds

Leeds – Hawes

Towards Hawes - Normal route out of bus station to Great George Street, then divert via Merrion Street, North Street, Scott Hall Road, King Lane, A6120 Ring Road to Lawnswood Roundabout – then normal route.

Towards Leeds - Reverse of above.

City Centre stops not served:

Leeds University C

A1

Transdev Airport Flyer

Leeds Bus Station - Leeds Bradford Airport

Towards Leeds Bus Station - Normal route from Leeds Bradford Airport to New Road Side (Horsforth Roundabout) Then via A6120 Ring Road, Rodley Lane, Town Street, Upper Rodley Lane, Whitecote Hill, Broad Lane, Upper Town Street, Lower Town Street, Stanningley Road, Armley Road, Wellington Road, Wellington Street – re-join normal route.

Towards Leeds Bradford Airport – Reverse of above.

No City Centre stops missed

X84

First Leeds

Leeds – Ilkley

Towards Ilkley Will leave Leeds bus station via St Peters Street, Regent Street, Skinner Lane, North Street,Sheepscar Street North Scott Hall Road, King Lane, A6120 Ring Road to Lawnswood Roundabout – then normal route.

Towards Leeds - Reverse of above.

Board from Leeds Bus Station.

City Centre stops not served: