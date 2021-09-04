Leeds 10K & Half Marathon: Every bus service change for the event
Leeds 10k and Half Marathon will take place on Sunday September 5.
> The road closures and route changes in place for Leeds' 10k and Half Marathon 2021 this weekendVarious roads will be closed from 5am to 1.30pm.
Here are all the bus service changes you need to know about ahead of the event:
Services affected: 1, 6, 7(First), 7A, 8(First), 14, 19, 19A, 33, 34, 49, 50, 50A, 51, 52, 56, 60, 91, 508, 875, A1 and X84
Special-Event
Shuttle Bus
ServiceA shuttle bus will operate between Holt Park Asda
and Lawnswood Roundabout (as service 6) via
Holt Park Road, Cookridge Lane, Green Lane,
Haigh Wood Road, Tinshill Road, Woodnook
Drive, Tinshill Lane and Otley Old Road.Shuttle bus will leave
Holt Park Asda at:
0841, 0941, 1041, 1141,
1241
The bus will serve all
stops along the route
1
First Leeds
Holt Park – Beeston
Towards Holt Park - Normal route to West Park shops roundabout (Otley Road / Spen Road junction) where buses will terminate and return towards Beeston.No City Centre stops
missed
6
First Leeds
Leeds – Holt Park
Towards Holt Park - Normal route to West Park shops roundabout (Otley Road / Spen Road junction) where buses will terminate and return towards Leeds City Centre.No City Centre stops
missed
7, 7A
First Leeds
Leeds – Alwoodley
Towards Alwoodley - Normal route to Moortown Corner, then divert from Harrogate Road roundabout via A6120 Ring Road to King Lane Roundabout, right onto King Lane, past Park and Ride and turn around at roundabout by Moor Allerton High School.
Towards Leeds – Reverse of above.No City Centre stops
missed
8
First Leeds
Leeds – Headingley Arndale Centre
Towards Headingley Arndale Centre Normal route to West Park shops roundabout (Otley Road/Spen Road junction) where buses will terminate and return towards Leeds City Centre.No City Centre stops
missed
14
First Leeds
Pudsey - Logic Business Park
Towards Logic Business Park - Normal route to Armley, Branch Road, then divert via Armley Road, Wellington Road.
Towards Pudsey – Reverse of above.No City Centre stops
missed
19 19A
First Leeds
Garforth – Tinshill/Ireland Wood
Towards Tinshill/Ireland Wood Normal route to Queenswood Drive Beckett Park stop where buses will terminate and return towards Garforth.
No City Centre stops missed
27
First Leeds
Leeds – Guiseley
Towards Guiseley - Normal route to West Park shops roundabout (Otley Road / Spen Road junction) where buses will terminate and return towards Leeds City Centre.No City Centre stops missed
28
First Leeds
Leeds – Adel
Towards Adel - Normal route to Otley Road, Headingley, continue to West Park shops roundabout (Otley Road / Spen Road junction) to terminate and return towards Leeds City Centre.No City Centre stops missed
33, 34
First Leeds
Leeds – Otley
Towards Otley
Will leave Leeds bus station via Eastgate, Regent Street, Sheepscar Street North, Scott Hall Road, Harrogate Road, A6120 Ring Road to Ring Road Horsforth (junction of New Road Side A65) to resume normal route.
Towards Leeds - Reverse of above.
Board from Leeds Bus Station.
City Centre stops not served:
Headrow B, City Square F, Wellington B, Wellington D, Wellington F, Wellington H, Wellington J, Civic L, Headrow I
49
First Leeds
Monkswood Gate – Horsforth
Buses will operate only between Monkswood Gate and Eastgate until 1330.
City Centre stops not served:
Headrow C, Civic P, Civic O, Headrow J, Headrow G
50, 50A
First Leeds
Seacroft – Horsforth
Towards Horsforth Will operate normal route from Seacroft to Hawkswood Avenue until 1330, where buses will terminate and return towards Seacroft.No City Centre stops missed
51, 52
First Leeds
Morley - Moor Allerton
Towards Moor Allerton - Normal route into from Morley to Leeds City Centre, then via North Street, Scott Hall Road, Harrogate Road, A6120 Ring Road and King Lane in both directions.
Towards Morley - Reverse of above.
City Centre stops not served:
Merrion D
56
First Leeds
Whinmoor – Moor Grange
Towards Moor Grange - Normal route to Queenswood Drive Beckett Park stop to terminate and return towards Whinmoor.No City Centre stops missed
60 (Aireline)
Transdev Keighley Bus Company
Keighley – Leeds
Towards Leeds - Normal route to Bridge Road, Kirkstall, then will divert via Wyther Lane, Armley Ridge Road, Stanningley Road, Armley Road, Armley Gyratory, Wellington Road, Wellington Street – re-join normal route.
Towards Keighley - Reverse of above.
No City Centre stops
missed
81A
CT Plus
Pudsey – Leeds
Towards Leeds - Normal route to Branch Road, then divert via Armley Road, Wellington Road.
Towards Pudsey – Reverse of above.No City Centre stops missed
91
First Leeds
Pudsey - Halton Moor
Service suspended until 1330
508
First Calderdale
Halifax – Leeds
Towards Leeds - Normal route to Bridge Road, Kirkstall, then will divert via Wyther Lane, Armley Ridge Road, Stanningley Road, Armley Road, Armley Gyratory, Wellington Road, Wellington Street – re-join normal route.
Towards Halifax - Reverse of above.No City Centre stops missed
874
York Pullman Bus Company
Wetherby – Buckden (via Leeds Bus Station)
Towards Buckden - Normal route from Leeds Bus Station to Wellington Street, then via Wellington Road, Armley Gyratory, Canal Street, Stanningley Road, Lower Town Street, Upper Town Street, Broad Lane, Whitecote Hill, Upper Rodley Lane, Town Street, Rodley Lane, A6120 Ring Road to New Road Side (Horsforth Roundabout) - then re-join normal route.
Towards Wetherby - Reverse of above.No City Centre stops missed
875
Dalesbus
First Leeds
Leeds – Hawes
Towards Hawes - Normal route out of bus station to Great George Street, then divert via Merrion Street, North Street, Scott Hall Road, King Lane, A6120 Ring Road to Lawnswood Roundabout – then normal route.
Towards Leeds - Reverse of above.
City Centre stops not served:
Leeds University C
A1
Transdev Airport Flyer
Leeds Bus Station - Leeds Bradford Airport
Towards Leeds Bus Station - Normal route from Leeds Bradford Airport to New Road Side (Horsforth Roundabout) Then via A6120 Ring Road, Rodley Lane, Town Street, Upper Rodley Lane, Whitecote Hill, Broad Lane, Upper Town Street, Lower Town Street, Stanningley Road, Armley Road, Wellington Road, Wellington Street – re-join normal route.
Towards Leeds Bradford Airport – Reverse of above.
No City Centre stops missed
X84
First Leeds
Leeds – Ilkley
Towards Ilkley Will leave Leeds bus station via St Peters Street, Regent Street, Skinner Lane, North Street,Sheepscar Street North Scott Hall Road, King Lane, A6120 Ring Road to Lawnswood Roundabout – then normal route.
Towards Leeds - Reverse of above.
Board from Leeds Bus Station.
City Centre stops not served:
Merrion A, Leeds University B, Leeds University H, Merrion C, Headrow N, Headrow H