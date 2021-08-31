Roads and junctions across Leeds are set to be shut off temporarily this Sunday to facilitate the safe holding of the Leeds Half Marathon and Leeds 10k.

As well as the road closures, a number of Traffic Regulation Orders will be suspended between 4am on Sunday 5 September and 3:30pm on Sunday 5 September.

The Leeds 10k and Half Marathon takes place this Sunday. Photo: Tony Johnson

Below is the full list of road closures and changes to Traffic Regulation Orders alongside the approximate times the roads will be shut off.

Road closures

A65 Abbey Road Between Hawksworth Road and Commerical Road 08:00-13:15

A65 Commercial Road Between Kirkstall Road and Bridge Road/Kirkstall Lane 08:00-13:30

A65 Kirkstall Road Between Willow Road/Viaduct Road and A58 04:00-15:30

A65 Kirkstall Road Between Willow Road/Viaduct Road and Commerical Road 08:00-14:00

A65 New Road Side Between Hawksworth Road and Outwood Lane 08:00-13:15

A65 New Road Side Between Outwood Lane and Manor Road 08:45-13:15

A6120 Ring Road Westbound, inner lane only between King Lane and Lawnswood Roundabout 08:45-12:45

A660 Otley Road A6120 Ring Road to Weetwood Road 08:45 -12:45

Belgrave Street Between Cross Belgrave Street and Merrion Place 04:00-12:00

Bentley Lane Between Meanwood Road and Stainbeck Avenue 08:45-11:15

Bridge Road Between the Eastern access to Savins Mill Way and Commercial Road 08:00-13:30

Burley Place Between Kirkstall Road and Viaduct Road 08:00-14:00

Butcher Hill The Whole 08:45-13:00

Cavendish Street Between Studio Road and St Andrew’s Street 04:00-15:30

Cross Belgrave Street The Whole (and car parking area) 04:00-12:00

Hawksworth Road The Whole 08:45-13:00

King Lane Between Stonegate Road and the A6120 Ring Road 08:00-11:15

Kirkstall Lane Between Abbey Road and Morris Lane/Kirkstall Hill 08:00-13:30

Lovell Park Road Between Merrion Way and Grafton Street 04:00-12:00

Lovell Park Road Between Grafton Street and Oatland Drive 08:45-10:45

Meanwood Road Between Sackville Street and Bentley Parade (Stonegate Road) 08:45-11:00

Merrion Way Between Clay Pit Lane and Wade Lane (Access maintained until 09:00) 04:00-12:00

Moor Grange Drive Between Moor Grange Rise and Spen Lane 08:45-12:45

Moor Grange View Between Moor Grange Drive and West Park Drive 08:45-12:45

Oatland Lane Between Lovell Park Road and Servia Road 08:45-10:45

Oatland Road Between Meanwood Road and Servia Hill 08:45-10:45

Servia Hill Between Oatland Road and Servia Road 08:45-10:45

Spen Lane Between Spen Road and Butcher Hill 08:45-12:45

Spen Road Between Weetwood Road and Spen Lane Darnley Road will be two way to permit access 08:45-12:45

Stainbeck Avenue Between Bentley Lane and Stonegate Road 08:45-11:15

Stonegate Road Between Meanwood Road and King Lane 08:45-11:15

Studio Road Between Kirkstall Road and Burley Road 04:00-15:30

Wade Lane Between Merrion Way and Merrion Street (Access maintained until 09:00) 04:00-12:00

Weetwood Road The Whole 08:45-12:45

West Park Drive Between Moor Grange View and Spen Lane 08:45-12:45

Willow Road The Whole 08:00-14:00

Access only on Sunday 5 September

A660 Otley Road Between junction with Kepstorn Road roundabout and Weetwood Hall entrance (East side only) 08:45-12:45

Belgrave Street Wade Lane to Merrion Place 04:00-12:00

Buslingthorpe Lane Junction with Scott Hall Drive 08:45-11:00

King Lane Between Moorland Crescent and Stonegate Road 08:45-11:15

Low Lane Southbound between A6120 Ring Road and Hawksworth Road 08:45-13:00

Moor Grange Rise The Whole 08:45-12:45

Merrion Way/Wade Lane The Whole 04:00-09:00

Suspension of one way traffic flow on Sunday 5 September

Darnley Road The Whole

Prohibited right turn on Sunday 5 September

From both directions on A6120 Ring Road to Weetwood Lane (North and South)

Mandatory left turn on Sunday 5 September

From Weetwood Lane (North of the A6120 Ring Road) into A6120 Ring Road

Suspension of Parking

New Road Side (All Parking Bays) on Saturday 4 September and Sunday 5 September 18:00-13:30 Clarence Road to Manor Road