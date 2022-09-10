Earlier this week airport chiefs confirmed to the YEP that they remained committed to expansion plans – six months on from scrapping plans for a new terminal.

In March, Leeds Bradford Airport chiefs pulled out of its £150m rebuild plans, following the announcement that the Government was planning to hold an inquiry into the plans.

YEP readers have taken to social media to hit back at the airport for failing to fix operating problems first. Picture: Simon Hulme

Plans were controversially approved by Leeds city council in 2019 despite significant backlash by campaigners, local residents and politicians, worried about its effects on the environment and noise levels.

YEP readers have taken to social media to hit back at the airport for failing to fix operating problems first.

"There’s an old saying, learn to walk before you run,” one reader commented.

“In LBA’s case, they need to fix what’s already broken or near ready to collapse. Transfer times and baggage reclaim areas need to speed up massively.”

The airport has faced public criticism in recent months as staff shortages led to ‘theme park style queues’.

Dubbed the “Route to 2030”, expansion plans promise to allow the facility to increase its number of annual passengers from four million to seven million by 2030.

"Making the building bigger won't improve the route march to and from the planes.” commented another user.

According to a report into the plans from late 2018, the airport terminal expansion would see a three storey extension added to the east of the building.

The new building would form the new arrivals hall for the airport, while the existing terminal building would instead focus on departure facilities.

Many users also expressed their support for the plans – hoping to see them come to fruition sooner rather than later.

"Just get on with the alterations make it an airport to be proud of.” commented one passenger.

Another added: “It absolutely needs to happen. The baggage reclaim area is not fit for purpose.”

While another user who lives near LBA said he hoped to see an expansion on the flight schedule.