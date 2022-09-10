Leeds Civic Hall to host formal West Yorkshire proclamation of King Charles III

It will take place on Sunday, September 11, at 12:45pm following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The High Sheriff will be accompanied by the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Robert W Gettings MBE JP and Lord Lieutenant in proclaiming the reign of King Charles III in a historic moment for Leeds and West Yorkshire.

Flags at all Leeds City Council civic buildings will be raised to full mast to mark the occasion.

Flowers at Leeds Civic Hall front steps laid by the Lord Mayor of Leeds Coun Robert Gettings. PIC: Steve Riding

Following the proclamations flags will be re-lowered to half-mast where they will remain for the duration of the period of national mourning.

The short historic service is to be live streamed on Leeds City Council’s Youtube channel for people who are unable to attend.