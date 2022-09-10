News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Leeds Civic Hall to host formal West Yorkshire proclamation of King Charles III

The formal West Yorkshire proclamation of King Charles III is being held at Leeds Civic Hall this weekend.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Saturday, 10th September 2022, 3:12 pm
Updated Saturday, 10th September 2022, 3:12 pm

It will take place on Sunday, September 11, at 12:45pm following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The High Sheriff will be accompanied by the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Robert W Gettings MBE JP and Lord Lieutenant in proclaiming the reign of King Charles III in a historic moment for Leeds and West Yorkshire.

Flags at all Leeds City Council civic buildings will be raised to full mast to mark the occasion.

Flowers at Leeds Civic Hall front steps laid by the Lord Mayor of Leeds Coun Robert Gettings. PIC: Steve Riding

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
Memories from when The Queen visited Leeds

Following the proclamations flags will be re-lowered to half-mast where they will remain for the duration of the period of national mourning.

The short historic service is to be live streamed on Leeds City Council’s Youtube channel for people who are unable to attend.

Attendees are invited to wear a black tie/arm band or black rosette should they wish and the chance to sign the book of condolence will be offered after the service.

Charles IIIWest YorkshireMayorElizabeth IILeeds City Council