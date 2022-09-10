Leeds Civic Hall to host formal West Yorkshire proclamation of King Charles III
The formal West Yorkshire proclamation of King Charles III is being held at Leeds Civic Hall this weekend.
It will take place on Sunday, September 11, at 12:45pm following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The High Sheriff will be accompanied by the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Robert W Gettings MBE JP and Lord Lieutenant in proclaiming the reign of King Charles III in a historic moment for Leeds and West Yorkshire.
Flags at all Leeds City Council civic buildings will be raised to full mast to mark the occasion.
Following the proclamations flags will be re-lowered to half-mast where they will remain for the duration of the period of national mourning.
The short historic service is to be live streamed on Leeds City Council’s Youtube channel for people who are unable to attend.
Attendees are invited to wear a black tie/arm band or black rosette should they wish and the chance to sign the book of condolence will be offered after the service.