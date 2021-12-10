National Highways has confirmed that one of three lanes is closed on the motorway between Junction 23 Outlane and Junction 22 Denshaw.

Emergency services are at the scene of a multi-vehicle collision that has taken place.

There are delays of up to 50 minutes on the M62 westbound, with approximately six miles of congestion on approach.

Highways England has asked people to please allow plenty of extra time for your journey and consider alternate routes if possible.

