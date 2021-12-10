Lane closure and delays of 50 minutes on M62 westbound after crash

There are delays on the M62 westbound after a multi-vehicle collision.

By Abi Whistance
Friday, 10th December 2021, 3:12 pm
Updated Friday, 10th December 2021, 3:19 pm

National Highways has confirmed that one of three lanes is closed on the motorway between Junction 23 Outlane and Junction 22 Denshaw.

M62 to be closed in West Yorkshire on Friday evening due to 'complex' clear-up a...

Emergency services are at the scene of a multi-vehicle collision that has taken place.

There are delays of up to 50 minutes on the M62 westbound, with approximately six miles of congestion on approach.

Highways England has asked people to please allow plenty of extra time for your journey and consider alternate routes if possible.

There are delays on the M62 westbound after a multi-vehicle collision. Photo: Stock
