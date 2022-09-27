Kippax High Street crash: Bike passenger still critical as Leeds police warn against 'unhelpful speculation'
Police investigating a serious road traffic collision in Leeds have urged people to avoid unhelpful speculation about the circumstances as they continue to carry out enquiries.
The collision, which occurred in High Street, Kippax, at 9.05pm on Friday, September 23, involved a Sur-Ron electric motorbike and a grey Audi A1.
A 19-year-old man, who was a passenger on the bike, remains in a critical condition in hospital. The rider, a 29-year-old man, received injuries that were serious but not life threatening.
The driver of the Audi, a 20-year-old man, remained at the scene and underwent roadside tests for alcohol and drugs which gave negative results.
He was interviewed by voluntary attendance in relation to the incident, as is normal practice.
Neither he nor any of his passengers, four males aged 20 to 22, were injured.
The collision was captured on CCTV, which does not support any claims that the collision resulted from an intentional act.
Officers investigating the incident have been made aware of unfounded speculation and incorrect information on social media and are advising people to avoid engaging in any further commentary or discussion that could impact on the ongoing investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or the movements of either vehicle in the time leading up to it is asked to contact Roads Policing Unit officers via 101 quoting reference 13220526710 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.