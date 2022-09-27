Missing Leeds General Infirmary hospital patient Michael Wilde prompts urgent police appeal
Police are urgently appealing for information about a man who went missing from a Leeds hospital while being treated.
Michael Wilde was last seen at Leeds General Infirmary at about 8.30am on Tuesday.
West Yorkshire Police said he had been receiving treatment for a serious head injury.
The 48-year-old is described as being around 5ft 11in tall and of slim build.
He has a partially shaved head with mousey brown hair and a scar on the right side of it.
He was last seen wearing a black zipped fleece, black tight trousers and brown boots.
Officers are making enquiries to locate him and anyone who can help is asked to call 999, quoting log 274 of September 27.