News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Missing Leeds General Infirmary hospital patient Michael Wilde prompts urgent police appeal

Police are urgently appealing for information about a man who went missing from a Leeds hospital while being treated.

By Georgina Morris
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 11:40 am
Updated Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 11:59 am

Michael Wilde was last seen at Leeds General Infirmary at about 8.30am on Tuesday.

West Yorkshire Police said he had been receiving treatment for a serious head injury.

The 48-year-old is described as being around 5ft 11in tall and of slim build.

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for urgent information on the whereabouts of Michael Wilde, inset.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

He has a partially shaved head with mousey brown hair and a scar on the right side of it.

He was last seen wearing a black zipped fleece, black tight trousers and brown boots.

Read More

Read More
Mother left neglected children among broken beds, drugs, filth and squalor, Leed...

Officers are making enquiries to locate him and anyone who can help is asked to call 999, quoting log 274 of September 27.

PoliceLeeds General InfirmaryWest Yorkshire Police