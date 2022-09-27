Michael Wilde was last seen at Leeds General Infirmary at about 8.30am on Tuesday.

West Yorkshire Police said he had been receiving treatment for a serious head injury.

The 48-year-old is described as being around 5ft 11in tall and of slim build.

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for urgent information on the whereabouts of Michael Wilde, inset.

He has a partially shaved head with mousey brown hair and a scar on the right side of it.

He was last seen wearing a black zipped fleece, black tight trousers and brown boots.