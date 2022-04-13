To be in with a chance of winning, hop over to the Jet2 website and smash open a Jet2holidays, Jet2CityBreaks, Jet2Villas, Indulgent Escapes or VIBE by Jet2holidays egg by tapping on the screen.

You will then be entered into a prize draw to win a holiday depending on what egg you choose. The more eggs smashed the more entries received and the greater the chance of winning big.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The more eggs smashed the more entries received and the greater the chance of winning big.

As well as being able to win a holiday, there are some great instant prizes to be won too, as each egg smash comes with the chance to win a voucher offering £60 per person off a future holiday.

The Easter competition runs from Thursday, April 14 to Monday, April 18.

A spokesperson said: “We are delighted to be launching this fantastic competition for Easter and giving away some unmissable prizes. What could be better than winning a much-needed holiday this Easter and giving yourself something to really look forward to." said, a spokesperson for Jet2.

"We hope everyone enjoys entering the competition, and we look forward to taking all the winners off on their well-deserved holidays.”

Holidaymakers continue to flock to airports across the country following the lifting of Covid-19 travel restrictions

In response to this trend, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays announced the following additional services flying from Leeds Bradford Airport.

Lanzarote - additional Wednesday services operating.

Tenerife - additional Tuesday services operating.

Malaga - additional Tuesday services operating.