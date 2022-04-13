Jet2 launches free Easter holiday competition with Leeds Bradford Airport flights to Malaga, Alicante, Tenerife and Lanzarote available

Jet2holidays has launched an egg-cellent online Easter competition, giving holidaymakers the chance to win one of five cracking getaways up for grabs, as well £60 off future holidays and flights.

By Alex Grant
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 4:45 am

To be in with a chance of winning, hop over to the Jet2 website and smash open a Jet2holidays, Jet2CityBreaks, Jet2Villas, Indulgent Escapes or VIBE by Jet2holidays egg by tapping on the screen.

Read More

Read More
'Partygate' fines for Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak leave Leeds woman 'absolutel...

You will then be entered into a prize draw to win a holiday depending on what egg you choose. The more eggs smashed the more entries received and the greater the chance of winning big.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The more eggs smashed the more entries received and the greater the chance of winning big.

As well as being able to win a holiday, there are some great instant prizes to be won too, as each egg smash comes with the chance to win a voucher offering £60 per person off a future holiday.

The Easter competition runs from Thursday, April 14 to Monday, April 18.

A spokesperson said: “We are delighted to be launching this fantastic competition for Easter and giving away some unmissable prizes. What could be better than winning a much-needed holiday this Easter and giving yourself something to really look forward to." said, a spokesperson for Jet2.

"We hope everyone enjoys entering the competition, and we look forward to taking all the winners off on their well-deserved holidays.”

Holidaymakers continue to flock to airports across the country following the lifting of Covid-19 travel restrictions

In response to this trend, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays announced the following additional services flying from Leeds Bradford Airport.

Lanzarote - additional Wednesday services operating.

Tenerife - additional Tuesday services operating.

Malaga - additional Tuesday services operating.

Alicante - additional Wednesday and Friday services operating.

Leeds Bradford AirportJet2Holidaymakers