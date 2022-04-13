Jet2 launches free Easter holiday competition with Leeds Bradford Airport flights to Malaga, Alicante, Tenerife and Lanzarote available
Jet2holidays has launched an egg-cellent online Easter competition, giving holidaymakers the chance to win one of five cracking getaways up for grabs, as well £60 off future holidays and flights.
To be in with a chance of winning, hop over to the Jet2 website and smash open a Jet2holidays, Jet2CityBreaks, Jet2Villas, Indulgent Escapes or VIBE by Jet2holidays egg by tapping on the screen.
You will then be entered into a prize draw to win a holiday depending on what egg you choose. The more eggs smashed the more entries received and the greater the chance of winning big.
As well as being able to win a holiday, there are some great instant prizes to be won too, as each egg smash comes with the chance to win a voucher offering £60 per person off a future holiday.
The Easter competition runs from Thursday, April 14 to Monday, April 18.
A spokesperson said: “We are delighted to be launching this fantastic competition for Easter and giving away some unmissable prizes. What could be better than winning a much-needed holiday this Easter and giving yourself something to really look forward to." said, a spokesperson for Jet2.
"We hope everyone enjoys entering the competition, and we look forward to taking all the winners off on their well-deserved holidays.”
Holidaymakers continue to flock to airports across the country following the lifting of Covid-19 travel restrictions
In response to this trend, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays announced the following additional services flying from Leeds Bradford Airport.
Lanzarote - additional Wednesday services operating.
Tenerife - additional Tuesday services operating.
Malaga - additional Tuesday services operating.
Alicante - additional Wednesday and Friday services operating.