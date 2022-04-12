It was announced earlier today that the Prime Minister and Chancellor would both be fined by police for breaking lockdown laws.

Officials confirmed the pair had received notification of the fines, following an investigation into illegal parties in Downing Street during Covid lockdowns.

Tony Clay pictured weith his wife Joyce, daughter Kathryn de Prudhoe and grandchildren Ruby and Jacob.

It comes after the Metropolitan Police announced 30 additional fines on Tuesday in relation to Operation Hillman, which is looking into breaches of Covid-19 regulations at the top of government.

A No 10 spokeswoman said: "The Prime Minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer have today received notification that the Metropolitan Police intend to issue them with fixed penalty notices."

Speaking to the YEP, Kathryn de Prudhoe, a psychotherapist from Leeds, who lost her father, Tony Clay, to the disease in April 2020, has described her heartbreak and fury.

"I'm furious, I'm absolutely furious. My family are devastated and heartbroken at losing my dad in such a way and this just adds insult to injury." she said.

"It's a complete and utter disrespect of our loss and the sacrifices that we made. The ultimate sacrifice."

Mrs De Prudhoe, 47, has now called on the pair to resign, describing their position as "no longer tenable."

"Their position is no longer tenable. They have no authority now to ask anybody to take any kind of precautionary measures. This is just the final nail in that coffin." she said.

"The fine isn't enough. They are in the two most senior positions in government and it's now proven without a doubt that they broke the laws that they made. Nothing short of their resignation would be enough."

Mrs De Prudhoe said her father, a retired civil engineer, had flu-like symptoms for around two-weeks before falling at home in the early hours of April 11 that year after becoming confused and disoriented.

He was taken to Leeds General Infirmary by ambulance and admitted to a Covid-19 intensive care ward after testing positive for coronavirus.

Doctors told Mr Clay's family it was suspected he had suffered a heart attack and had a bleed on the brain.

"It's a betrayal. My dad died in hospital alone, completely alone. We had a funeral for him, just five of us in a tiny room, we drove ourselves to the funeral and drove ourselves home again. We couldn't even go to the crematorium while they were drinking and partying." Mrs De Prudhoe, explained.

"They expected everyone else to make enormous sacrifices and they were the right sacrifices because it was about protecting peoples lives but they weren't willing to make those sacrifices themselves. They showed a complete disregard for those rules from the outset."

Police have opted not to name those facing fines, citing traditional practices when dealing with out-of-court matters such as speeding fines, but Downing Street said it would confirm that Mr Johnson was among those being penalised.

Following the announcement, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said both Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak should quit.

"Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have broken the law and repeatedly lied to the British public. They must both resign." he said.

"The Conservatives are totally unfit to govern. Britain deserves better."

This was echoed by Leeds West MP and Shadow Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, who tweeted: