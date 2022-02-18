Additional seats have gone on sale to sunshine favourites Malaga, Alicante, Tenerife and Lanzarote.

After two years of holiday travel uncertainty Jet2 have seen a rise in demand.

As such they have responded by adding more flights and holidays to Malaga, Alicante, Tenerife and Lanzarote from Leeds Bradford Airport this spring and Easter.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are seeing sustained demand right across the board from Leeds Bradford Airport, with customer confidence bouncing back strongly as international travel starts to look like normal again. After the uncertainty of the past two years, it is very clear that customers want to book through a trusted package holiday provider rather than take their chances with a company that has let them down.

"In response to that, we are seeing strong demand and we are responding to that quickly by adding more capacity where necessary, providing customers and independent travel agents with even more choice and flexibility. Spring and Easter are looking like extremely popular times to escape, and we anticipate there will be a huge getaway to the sun which is why we are adding more capacity to these fantastic destinations.”

The leading leisure airline and UK’s leading tour operator to many destinations across the Mediterranean and Canary Islands have added thousands of new seats across the four destinations from Leeds Bradford.

This will give customers more choice and flexibility for Spring and the Easter holiday season.

With the UK and overseas governments loosening travel restrictions and removing testing requirements in recent weeks, international travel is starting to look like it did before the pandemic.

This has led to a surge in customer demand, with late getaways, winter breaks and Summer 22 all proving to be popular options.

Holidaymakers are also flocking to breaks over spring and the Easter holiday period.

In response to this trend, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have announced the following additional services today:

Leeds Bradford:

Lanzarote - additional Wednesday services operating from March 16.

Tenerife - additional Tuesday services operating from March 8.

Malaga - additional Tuesday services operating from March 8.

Alicante - additional Wednesday and Friday services operating from March 9.