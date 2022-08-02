The leisure airline and operator of European City Breaks will introduce a second weekly service to Nice from Leeds Bradford Airport next summer.

Two weekly flights (Monday and Friday) will operate from LBA between May 26 and October 26, 2023, with holidaymakers offered the chance to visit the world-famous French Riviera.

The route offers further expansion to the 47 sun and city leisure destinations already on sale from Leeds Bradford Airport for summer 2023. Picture: Simon Hulme.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said:

“Nice is proving to be much sought-after city break destination, thanks to its picturesque port, enchanting old town, and the glitz of Cannes and Monaco nearby. With holidaymakers flocking to book their getaways for next summer, we are expecting a very busy Summer 23.

"This demand combined with our award-winning customer service, means we are confident that this expanded programme to Nice from Leeds Bradford Airport will be popular with both customers and independent travel agents in Yorkshire.”

With the Monaco Grand Prix taking place from May 25-28, 2023, fans will have added opportunity to attend one of the most famous races on the F1 calendar.

The announcement comes just a day after the country lifted its final Covid restrictions for international travellers.

Arrivals no longer need to present proof of vaccination, proof of recovery or a negative Covid test.