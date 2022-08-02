Beeston crash: Man arrested after driving off bridge onto Leeds street

A man has been arrested after driving off a bridge and crashing onto a road in Beeston.
Police were called to Longroyd Terrace just before 10pm on Sunday after a car had driven off a nearby bridge and crashed onto the street.
A 29-year-old woman was a passenger in the vehicle and has been taken to hospital for treatment to her injuries.
Officers quickly attended the scene and arrested a 30-year-old man for failing to provide a specimen.
He was also arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and remains in custody at this time.
The vehicle was recovered for further tests and enquiries are ongoing.