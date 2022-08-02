Beeston crash: Man arrested after driving off bridge onto Leeds street

A man has been arrested after driving off a bridge and crashing onto a road in Beeston.

Police were called to Longroyd Terrace just before 10pm on Sunday after a car had driven off a nearby bridge and crashed onto the street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured is Longroyd Terrace in Beeston.

A 29-year-old woman was a passenger in the vehicle and has been taken to hospital for treatment to her injuries.

Officers quickly attended the scene and arrested a 30-year-old man for failing to provide a specimen.

He was also arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and remains in custody at this time.