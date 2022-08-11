Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Bus Service Improvement Plan, £25 million has been made available to spend on new and improved bus services, to connect people better with the places they want to go at the times they need to travel.

More than 1,000 people from across the region have already taken part in the first three weeks of the two-month long engagement.

Together with the online survey at mayorsbigbuschat.co.uk, drop-in sessions are being held across West Yorkshire where people can talk to members of the team about their local buses.

West Yorkshire Combined Authority is also holding two online webinars: the first, Wednesday 24 August 6 to 7pm and the second on Tuesday 30 August 6 to 7pm.

The survey results will be used when planning service and other improvements.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “Our Big Bus Chat events have been well attended by a range of people including regular commuters and those who travel for leisure.

“I promised to improve our region’s bus services, which is why we are reducing single fares to £2 and the cost of a day ticket to £4.50 in September, as well as greening the fleet with 100 new zero emission buses.

“Now I want to know what we can do about bus services themselves.

“We’ve heard concerns about service cuts, journeys being too expensive due to the cost-of-living crisis and how the network is complicated to use.

“I am determined to change all of this because we want to make buses the first choice for travel in West Yorkshire - because they should be more affordable, convenient, and better for the environment.

“I’m encouraging everyone to please fill in the survey at mayorsbigbuschat.co.uk and let me know your views, and to attend one of the drop-in sessions if they can.”