How much liquid can I take in my hand luggage when going through security at Leeds Bradford Airport

But what are the restrictions when flying out of Leeds Bradford Airport.

When preparing for a flight, one thing that can always be stressful is figuring out how much liquid to take through security.

Here's everything you need to know about liquid regulations when flying out of Leeds Bradford Airport. Picture: Simon Hulme.

Packing can be much easier once you know the regulations around liquids, from the amount you can take to how to pack them.

How much liquid can I take?

Liquids must be in a container of no more than 100ml or 3.4 ounces in size.

Collectively, each traveller can carry a maximum of 1,000ml through security and you can buy more liquids in the departure lounge if you need them.

What does liquids mean?

Examples of liquids that you can carry in your hand luggage include:

- Water and drinks,

- Creams, lotions and oils

- Perfume, deodorants and anything in pressurised containers

- Pastes, like toothpaste

- Any other items of a similar consistency

How do I pack my liquids?

All liquids must fit into one transparent, re-sealable 20cm x 20cm ziploc bag.

The bag must be able to close easily with all items fitting comfortably inside.