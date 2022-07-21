Northern announces skeleton timetable as train strike to hit Leeds next week

Northern has published the timetable for the skeleton service it will operate next Wednesday (27 July) and issued a Do Not Travel notice for the day when industrial action by the RMT union is set to take place.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We’ve taken on board learnings from the previous RMT strikes last month and have done everything we can to offer a skeleton service on the parts of our network where we’re able to - but our advice remains not to travel.

“The timetable we have put in place has been agreed with Network Rail, who have had to consider the requirements of other train operators and freight services on the network.

“We apologise in advance for the disruption and inconvenience that the RMT’s industrial action will cause. Services are also likely to be disrupted on Thursday, 28 July given the impact of the strike on fleet displacement across our 550-station network. Customers should check online before they travel.

"We continue to be keen to speak to the RMT to find a resolution and avoid any future strikes.”

The skeleton timetable comprises hourly services between 7.30am and 6.30pm from:

Leeds to Sheffield via Wakefield Westgate

Leeds to York via Micklefield

Leeds to Bradford Forster Square

Leeds to Skipton

Leeds to Ilkley

Ilkley to Bradford Forster Square

Skipton to Bradford Forster Square

Darlington to Saltburn